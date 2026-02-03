In the final home game for the Memphis Grizzlies before the NBA trade deadline perhaps changes the roster dramatically, the squad showed the FedEdForum faithful the potential this roster could have if things went a little better so far this season. It was one of the best all-around team performances of the season, one in which at least seven players scored at least 13 points for Memphis.

Three takeaways from a Grizzlies win that snapped a six-game losing streak.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s (unlikely) final bow?

While Ja Morant's been the focus of the Memphis trade conversation, rumors and speculation have swirled around what the Grizzlies may do with Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren certainly would net far more in a trade than Ja at this point, and a full-scale rebuild for the Grizzlies can pretty easily be argued for at this point.

But if Memphis chooses to stick it out with the newly extended Jackson Jr., it will be because of nights like tonight. Jaren has been much better the last month or so of the season, and that energy continued tonight. He was aggressive getting to the basket and he put the Timberwolves in tough spots the entire night.

Jackson Jr. is not likely to be traded. But if he somehow is? He left Memphis with a heck of a performance.

Ty Jerome continues to cook

Another heavily restricted minutes game, another display of what Ty Jerome is capable of. His roughly a point a minute continued from his season debut this past weekend continued, and he simply looked in command of the Tuomas Iisalo offense when he was on the court. His rebounding and shot creation for others in limited playing time showed just how good of a fit Jerome is for this Grizzlies system.

If only we could've seen Jerome alongside Ja Morant, Zach Edey, and other Grizzlies. Maybe we still will. But Ty's presence will be welcome moving forward, to say the least.

High level Jaylen Wells game

Wells has struggled throughout the 2025-2026 season, to be sure. But perhaps he was just waiting for a showdown with the Timberwolves to find his footing. Wells shot very well in this game, not forcing his offense and continuing his defensive presence squaring off with numerous talented Timberwolves wings.

The versatility of Wells on that end of the court in particular is extremely valuable for a Grizzlies team that is seeking consistency in perimeter defense. His offense just has to be consistent enough to allow for him to be a strong starting option moving forward. The Jaylen Wells that played for Memphis in this game was that and more.

The Grizzlies head out west for a five game road trip starting Wednesday at Sacramento against the Kings.