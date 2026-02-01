The Memphis Grizzlies played against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a basketball game where Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, and Santi Aldama did not play. It went about as you'd expect.

Three takeaways.

At least Ty Jerome played

For the first time, Ty Jerome logged regular season minutes for the Memphis Grizzlies. And while he was on a "very strict" minutes restriction, in the time he was on the court he showed a lot of why the Grizzlies coveted him in free agency this past offseason. The creation off the dribble, the confidence with which he plays...it all will be valuable as the team moves forward.

Ty Jerome should be the starting point guard in Memphis as long as Ja Morant is out. And if Ja is traded, as the team hopes to do, then Jerome should be the starter moving forward. At least, until they figure out the long-term vision for the position.

All this losing has to result in a great draft pick, right? RIGHT???

Why no GG as a starter?

It's truthfully probably an easy question to answer - GG Jackson was essentially the back-up center for Memphis in this game. Of the five Grizzlies that logged minutes off the bench in the first half, only GG is taller than 6'8". And while no one would call GG a "big", that is what the team needed him to be. And so, the bench is where he stayed - but not for long.

GG played good minutes, once again contributing to "winning" types of basketball plays while also still being in his bag offensively. In a season that has had a lot go wrong, the development of GG Jackson is going well. He's looking more comfortable as a two-way player, attacking the glass, being aggressive at the rim, and creating for both himself and others.

Assuming the tank continues, GG needs these minutes. Because the Grizzlies need to know if he's getting better for the next great team to wear Beale Street Blue, or if he's increasing his own trade value.

Lets hope for the former, and not the latter.

Jaylen Wells didn't forget how to play basketball

All athletes go through cold spells. It's part of being in the proverbial and literal "Arena". You aren't going to be your best every night. Unfortunately, Jaylen Wells hasn't been his best in some time. It's frustrated some, and concerned more.

Against the Timberwolves, it can be argued he was the best player for the Grizzlies. Which, of course given how the game went is not saying too much. But someone had to step up to keep Memphis in a conversationally relevant competitive place. Wells did the job.

Here's to hoping for more of that energy moving forward.

The Memphis Grizzlies return to the court Monday evening against the same Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum at 7:30 PM ET. The game will be televised on Peacock.