Anthony Edwards in, How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Minnesota Timberwolves, Injuries, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

The Memphis Grizzlies aren’t currently in the business of winning, but they have picked up victories in consecutive games for the first time since February began and can match their longest win streak of the season with an upset in Minneapolis.

They’ll get additional help too, since Santi Aldama, Ty Jerome and rookie Cedric Coward are all available to participate.

Aldama was having a special run before his injury, while Jerome has been productive when he’s played. Coward, an NBA All-Rookie First Team candidate, was injured just before All-Star weekend.

All-Star Game MVP Anthony Edwards, listed as questionable to play all day, will also participate.

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, March 3, 7:10 p.m. CST, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), FanDuel Sports Network North (Timberwolves)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), KFXN (Timberwolves)

Grizzlies look for unlikely season series win vs. Wolves

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-36) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-23) in a contest where the underdog can take the series for the second straight season with an upset. Since Minnesota pulled off a sweep in 2023-24, the Griz have won four of six.

The Grizzlies have pulled within 58-55 in the lifetime series dating back to 1995-96.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings) https://sportsbook.draftkings.com/event/mem-grizzlies-%40-min-timberwolves/33729240

Spread: Timberwolves -14.5 (-108), Grizzlies +14.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Timberwolves -800, Grizzlies +550

Total: 236.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F O-Max Prosper

F GG Jackson

C Santi Aldama

G Ty Jerome

G Jaylen Wells

TIMBERWOLVES

F Jaden McDaniels

F Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

G Donte DiVincenzo

G Anthony Edwards

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Santi Aldama: Available - Right Knee Injury Management

Cedric Coward: Available - Right Knee Posterior Capsule Sprain

Ty Jerome: Available - Left Thigh Contusion

Ja Morant: Out - Left Elbow UCL Strain

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Right 5th Finger Surgery Recovery

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

Taj Gibson: Out - Return to Competition Conditioning

TIMBERWOLVES

Anthony Edwards: Available - Right Foot Injury Maintenance

Rocco Zikarsky: Out - G League (Two-way)

Enrique Freeman: Out - G League (Two-way)

Zyon Pullin: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo on Rayan Rupert’s emergence: "I love the confidence he has. We’re starting to understand better and better what he brings. His defense allows for quick transitions to attack. He ensures the continuity of the game."