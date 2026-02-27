Memphis Grizzlies-Dallas Mavericks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. CST, American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), KFAA Ch. 29, WFAA Ch. 8, Mavs TV (Dallas)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 97.1 FM, 99.1 FM (Dallas)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (21-36) and Dallas Mavericks (21-36) meet for the third of four regular season matchup, with the Grizzlies winning the first two, (118-104 and 102-96, both in in November).
The Grizzlies are 42-76 all-time versus the Mavs during the regular season, including 23-36 in home games and 19-40 in road games. The Grizzlies won the season series in the 2024-2025 regular season, (3-1), while the Mavs won the season series, (3-1), in the 2023-2024 season.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Scotty Pippen Jr.
G Cam Spencer
C Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F Jaylen Wells
F GG Jackson
MAVERICKS
G Max Christie
G Caleb Martin
C Daniel Gafford
F Naji Marshall
F Khris Middleton
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ty Jerome: Doubtful - Thigh
Cedric Coward: Out - Knee
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
MAVERICKS
Klay Thompson: Doubtful - Rest
Caleb Martin: Questionable - Back
Marvin Bagley III: Out - Neck
Daniel Gafford: Available - Ankle Injury Management
P.J. Washington: Doubtful - Ankle
Cooper Flagg: Out - Foot
Kyrie Irving: Out - Knee
Dereck Lively II: Out - Foot
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +4.5 (-115), Mavericks -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +150, Mavericks -180
Total points scored: 238.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Golden State Warriors: "Well, tough first half. Gave up 29 second chance points, 17 fastbreak points. Very difficult right now for us to get the necessary level of defense and for that to ignite our offense."
