Celtics, Ja-less Grizzlies shuffle lineups ahead of second of back-to-back



Point guard Ja Morant, who finished with 10 assists but a season-high eight turnovers against the Knicks on Tuesday, has been ruled out for this game in Boston. Center Zach Edey, yet to debut following offseason ankle surgery, also won't play after being upgraded to doubtful.

Boston made a tweak, too. Coach Joe Mazzulla is going with Jordan Walsh over Josh Minott at forward.

INJURY REPORT

CELTICS

Jayson Tatum: Out - Right Achilles Tear Recovery

Max Shulga: Out - G League (Two-way)

Amari Williams: Out - G League (Two-way)

Hugo Gonzalez: Available - Ankle Sprain

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Ankle Soreness

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Surgery

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

Javon Small: Out - Left Toe Soreness

Lineup information, past meetings

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 6:40 p.m. CST, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South/Southeast (Grizzlies) NBC Sports Boston (Celtics)

Radio: WMFS-FM

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (4-8) and Boston Celtics (5-7) come off road losses suffered on Tuesday night and will test their stamina on the second night of a back-to-back. The Grizzlies opened a four-game road trip with a 133-120 loss at the Knicks, while the Celtics fell at the 76ers 102-100.

Both teams saw their stars struggle, setting up Ja Morant and Jaylen Brown for bounce-back efforts. Morant finished with a team-high 10 assists for the Grizzlies, but turned the ball over eight times while shooting 4-for-14 from the field. Brown told reporters he let his teammates down despite 24 points, six rebounds and five assists, alluding to failing to get Boston to the finish line in a winnable game down the stretch.

Memphis picked up a win over Boston last season at TD Garden, snapping a six-game skid in all games against the Celtics. Boston is 17-2 over its last 19 against the Grizzlies to Dec. 17, but saw its 10-game win streak at home against Memphis end last season thanks to Morant’s 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Jrue Holiday, now with Portland, led the Celtics with 23 points. The Grizzlies are just 20-38 all-time against Boston despite a 6-5 mark in matchups while located in Vancouver.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings) https://sportsbook.draftkings.com/event/mem-grizzlies-%40-bos-celtics/33113774

Spread: Celtics -6.5 (-108), Grizzlies +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Celtics -258, Grizzlies +210

Total: 230.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Jock Landale

G Vince Williams Jr.

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

CELTICS

F Jaylen Brown

F Jordan Walsh

C Neemias Queta

G Payton Pritchard

G Derrick White