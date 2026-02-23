Memphis Grizzlies-Sacramento Kings Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Monday, Feb. 23, 8:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), NBC Sports California (Sacramento)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), Sactown Sports 1140 AM

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (21-34) and Sacramento Kings (12-46) meet for the fourth of four regular season matchup, with the Grizzlies winning all three, (137-96 and 115-107 in November, 129-125 in February).

The Grizzlies are 53-59 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 35-21 in home games and 18-38 in road games. The Kings won the season series in the 2024-2025 regular season, 2-1 and 3-0 in the 2023-2024 season.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Walter Clayton Jr.

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F Taylor Hendricks

KINGS

G Russell Westbrook

G DeMar DeRozan

C Maxime Raynaud

F Keegan Murray

F Precious Achiuwa

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Questionable - Illness

Kyle Anderson: Doubtful - Knee

Cedric Coward: Out - Knee

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

KINGS

Devin Carter: Questionable - Back

Dylan Cardwell: Out - Ankle

Zach Lavine: Out - Hand

Domantas Sabonis: Out - Knee

De'Andre Hunter: Out - Eye

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -3.5 (-102), Kings +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -148, Kings +124

Total points scored: 232.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night: "We competed well. They had 17 offensive rebounds playing with a very small lineup that hurt us that possession game. Overall, I thought our guys competed well."

