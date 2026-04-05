Clayton, Jackson & Coward's status for Grizzlies-Bucks: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch
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Game date, time and location: Sunday, Apr. 5, 2:30 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Radio: 92.9 FM/680 AM (Memphis), 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee)
VITALS: The and Memphis Grizzlies (25-52) & Milwaukee Bucks (30-47) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Grizzlies winning the first one, 132-119 on Feb. 2.
The Grizzlies are 33-28 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 18-12 in home games and 15-16 in road games. The Grizzlies won the season series against the Bucks in the 2024-2025 regular season, 2-0.
The Grizzlies are the 11th seed in the West, half a game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans and one game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks.
The Bucks enter this game as the 11th seed in the East, one game ahead of the Chicago Bulls and 9.5 games behind the Miami Heat.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Walter Clayton Jr.
G Dariq Whitehead
C Taylor Hendricks
F Rayan Rupert
F Olivier-Maxence Prosper
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G Ousmane Dieng
C Myles Turner
F Pete Nance
F Kyle Kuzma
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
GG Jackson: Out - Knee
Cedric Coward:Out - Back
Walter Clayton Jr.: Available - Hip
Jaylen Wells: Out - Toe
Ty Jerome: Out - Ankle
Cam Spencer: Out - Back
Taj Gibson: Available - Foot
Javon Small: Out - Thigh/Two-Way
Rayan Rupert: Available - Two-Way
Jahmai Mashack: Out - Neck/Two-Way
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
BUCKS
Ryan Rollins: Available - Hip
Gary Trent: Out - Hip
Bobby Portis: Out - Wrist
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Knee
Gary Harris: Out - Personal
Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Knee
Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Available - Calf
Alex Antetokounmpo: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Pete Nance: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Cormac Ryan: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +5.5 (-106), Bucks -5.5 (-114)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +190, Bucks -230
Total points scored: 227.5 (over -114, under -106)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after loss to Toronto Raptors: "Thought we never really got into it defensively. Gave up too many fastbreak points and couldn't keep them out of the paint, which was one of the keys for us tonight."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket