Clayton, Jackson & Coward's status for Grizzlies-Bucks: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Apr. 5, 2:30 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Radio: 92.9 FM/680 AM (Memphis), 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee)

VITALS: The and Memphis Grizzlies (25-52) & Milwaukee Bucks (30-47) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Grizzlies winning the first one, 132-119 on Feb. 2.

The Grizzlies are 33-28 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 18-12 in home games and 15-16 in road games. The Grizzlies won the season series against the Bucks in the 2024-2025 regular season, 2-0.

The Grizzlies are the 11th seed in the West, half a game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans and one game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Bucks enter this game as the 11th seed in the East, one game ahead of the Chicago Bulls and 9.5 games behind the Miami Heat.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Walter Clayton Jr.

G Dariq Whitehead

C Taylor Hendricks

F Rayan Rupert

F Olivier-Maxence Prosper

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Ousmane Dieng

C Myles Turner

F Pete Nance

F Kyle Kuzma

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

GG Jackson: Out - Knee

Cedric Coward:Out - Back

Walter Clayton Jr.: Available - Hip

Jaylen Wells: Out - Toe

Ty Jerome: Out - Ankle

Cam Spencer: Out - Back

Taj Gibson: Available - Foot

Javon Small: Out - Thigh/Two-Way

Rayan Rupert: Available - Two-Way

Jahmai Mashack: Out - Neck/Two-Way

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

BUCKS

Ryan Rollins: Available - Hip

Gary Trent: Out - Hip

Bobby Portis: Out - Wrist

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Knee

Gary Harris: Out - Personal

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Knee

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Available - Calf

Alex Antetokounmpo: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Pete Nance: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +5.5 (-106), Bucks -5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +190, Bucks -230

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -114, under -106)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after loss to Toronto Raptors: "Thought we never really got into it defensively. Gave up too many fastbreak points and couldn't keep them out of the paint, which was one of the keys for us tonight."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket