Grizzlies Rookie Cedric Coward Named 1st Team All-Rookie

For the second straight season the Grizzlies have produced a first team all-rookie. Last season it was Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey, now it's Cedric Coward.

The first year forward out of Washington State was named first team all-rookie along with Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Kon Knueppel, and VJ Edgecombe, a very very strong group.

2025-2026 NBA All-Rookie teams:



First team: Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Kon Knueppel, VJ Edgecombe, Cedric Coward



Second team: Ace Bailey, Jeremiah Fears, Collin Murray-Boyles, Maxime Raynaud, Derik Queen — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 20, 2026

Coward's rookie year was strong. Playing in 62 games, Coward started in 47 of them, averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 boards, and 2.8 assists. Coward displayed solid efficiency as with shooting splits of 47.1/33.8/84.3.

Along with this recognition Coward also finished 5th in the rookie of the year voting, showcasing his strong rookie campaign in such a good draft class.

Coward was picked 11th overall and is just another example of Zach Kleiman and companies ability to scout and develop talent.

Coward's next step will be to increase his three point capabilities, and making even more of an impact defensively. Coward is 6'6 with a 7'2 wingspan. That is elite length that is paired with elite athleticism, something that every NBA team looks for in their young players.

Cedric Coward put together a very impressive rookie season...



Particularly strong finishing numbers. Good connective playmaking. Great positional rebounder at 6'6 with a 7'2 wingspan. Pretty shot and 84.3 FT%, expect a 3P accuracy leap in year 2. Stud. pic.twitter.com/oAzfRrLkGz — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) April 10, 2026

Cedric Coward’s emergence is important not only because of the individual recognition, but because it gives Memphis another young piece to build around moving forward. Throughout the season, Coward showed flashes of being more than just a role player. His versatility stood out on both ends of the floor, as he proved capable of scoring in different ways while also contributing on the glass and helping facilitate offense.

For a rookie adjusting to the speed and physicality of the NBA game, his ability to consistently impact games was encouraging. His growth over the course of the season was noticeable, especially as his confidence increased and he became more comfortable taking on larger responsibilities.

As the Grizzlies navigate this offseason that will likely be focused on their Ja Morant decision, they have killed numerous NBA drafts.

Memphis has developed a reputation for finding talent throughout the draft and turning those players into meaningful contributors. Whether it has been late first-round selections, second-round picks, or players taken outside the top ten, the organization has repeatedly shown its ability to identify prospects that fit the culture and system they want to build.

With the Grizzlies owning the third and sixteenth overall picks, they can turn things around rather quickly, especially with a solid young core established in Edey, Wells, Cam Spencer, and now Cedric Coward.

This is a great accomplishment for the young Grizzly, but only the beginning.