Draymond Green Does Not Hold Back on Santi Aldama After Grizzlies vs Warriors
The Memphis Grizzlies have shown flashes of their potential in the early portion of the 2025-26 season, standing at 3-2 through their opening five games after securing a dramatic 114-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.
With new head coach Tuomas Iisalo at the helm and a roster built around star guard Ja Morant and versatile big man Jaren Jackson Jr., expectations remain high for a team that finished 48-34 last season.
However, Monday night's 131-118 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center exposed some recurring issues and reignited one of the NBA's most heated rivalries.
Green's Harsh Criticism
Draymond Green didn't hold back when discussing his latest confrontation with Memphis forward Santi Aldama, in a heated explanation of the 6-foot-11 Spanish big man's on-court behavior following Golden State's victory.
"He's a guy who always talks. Every time we play them, he talks. He likes to mix it up a bit. I'm all for mixing it up a bit. What I don't like is guys that talk and act like they want to mix it up, and then you get a little baby foul and you fall out grabbing your neck, grabbing your head like you dead," Green said on his podcast.
The Warriors forward explained the game's drama when Aldama missed both free throws following Green's flagrant-1 foul in the third quarter.
"He made a complete clown of himself, and I also made a clown of him when he missed them two free throws," Green exclaimed, referencing the play that saw him skip down the court in celebration after Aldama's misses at the line.
Deep-Rooted Rivalry
The tension between Golden State and Memphis runs deeper than Monday night's incident.
It goes back to the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals, when the Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies in six games during a physical, chippy series that had Steve Kerr calling out Dillon Brooks for a hard foul on Gary Payton II.
Since that playoff meeting, every regular-season matchup has carried extra intensity, with trash talk and physical play.
Green has been at the center of most confrontations, whether it's exchanging words with Brooks or, in Monday's case, going at Aldama with both physical defense and mental games.
Aldama's Solid Season
Despite Green's harsh words, Aldama has quietly put together a productive start to his fifth NBA season, averaging 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while providing versatility on both ends of the floor.
The Grizzlies forward has become an increasingly important piece for Memphis, stretching the floor with his ability to knock down three-pointers and contributing across multiple categories.
For Green, who finished with seven points, 10 assists, and four rebounds before fouling out, the win was another chapter in a rivalry that has had intensity and moments of drama. They'll see each other again on February 9th, back in San Francisco.