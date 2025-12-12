Grizzlies give some surprising positive injury news after Zach Edey bummer
When things aren't bad for the Memphis Grizzlies on the injury front, it's typically because they're worse.
The injury list continues to be longer than any CVS receipt. Just as Ja Morant is returning, with that occurring Friday at home against the Utah Jazz, the guy who has been holding the defense together -- Zach Edey -- is out again, this time for about a month. And that doesn't include all those whose seasons haven't even started, such as guards Ty Jerome or Scotty Pippen, Jr.
So this is surprising.
Brandon Clarke, who hasn't played since March 19 -- that's last season -- due to a knee injury, is apparently in line with, or perhaps ahead of, the schedule outlined about a month ago.
Clarke was assigned to the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate. This doesn't mean his NBA return is imminent, but the projections for court work were a bit further out.
Clarke could be useful.
Edey was exceptional upon his return, but his absence means more will be expected of Jaren Jackson Jr., who has been inconsistent in a leading role so far, especially as a rebounder. Santi Aldama and Jock Landale have taken some frontcourt minutes, but Clarke would provide a high efficiency shooter, if not from distance. He's been with Memphis since the start of his career, so he's familiar with everything, even if Taylor Jenkins is no longer his coach.
And any bodies can be useful. Memphis has somehow had one of the league's better benches, especially lately, which has catalyzed the run. There is always someone else getting hurt, however, and the Grizzlies remain at a pivot point, better than the dregs of the West but without any wins yet against the conference's top squads.
Clarke returning and contributing would also offer Memphis more options in a possible consolidation trade, or even to move with Morant, if it comes to that.
