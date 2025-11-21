Drive-and-kick basketball isn't new, but perfecting it is an art form.



Noah LaRoche, Former Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach, has become a name associated wiith drive-and-kick basketball.



LaRoche is primarily credited with altering the Grizzlies' style-of-play in both the NBA and G League with the hopes of maximizing endless drive-and-kick relocation basketball.



When asked about this Grizzlies offense at the time, Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick dubbed the concept, The Wheel.



"They're going to get middle and they're going to get into their wheel concept and they're going to mess you up when they get middle." - JJ Redick

From Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick (via Lakers Nation)



Talking about the Memphis Grizzlies offence "They're going to get middle and they're going to get into their wheel concept and they're going to mess you up when they get middle" pic.twitter.com/7F3jBpDKWN — Adam Pike (@GrizzliesFilm) December 16, 2024

I asked then-Head Coach of the Memphis Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins about LaRoche's impact on those offensive principles, how Memphis was posting a Top-6 offense at the time while simultaneously running the fewest pick-and-rolls in the league.



"It's all about Advantage Creation." - Taylor Jenkins

“It’s all about Advantage Creation”



I asked @memgrizz Coach Taylor Jenkins how Memphis has a Top-6 Offense despite running the fewest P&R of any team and about Noah LaRoche’s importance establishing the Grizzlies’ 5-out relocation principles



Sound ON 🎧 @SwishTheory https://t.co/d9HeFksDKK pic.twitter.com/N3YG3NVdsS — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) February 22, 2025

Grizzlies basketball analyst Adam Pike joined me on the Learning Basketball podcast around this time to further detail this ever-rotating wheel-relocating floor-spacing coaching concept.



Adam details the coaching stylings and draft philosopies of Noah LaRoche before we analyze Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and breakdown the film of Thomas Lisalo’s "Iverson Follow" series & "Horns Out Chase" from when the current Grizzlies Head Coach was still an assistant on the staff.

*NEW* 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 Podcast?



It’s a Swishmas Miracle! @SwishTheory @GrizzliesFilm details how the Memphis Grizzlies use their “Wheel” relocation concept to rank 5th in Offense despite running the fewest pick-and-rolls of any team pic.twitter.com/zwrMZY5dqa — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 25, 2024

As of Halloween, the numbers were off the charts for Miami. Can the Heat stay hot?

Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts on the sideline against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images



Now, Noah LaRoche has been tabbed as a consultant for Miami Heat Head Coach Eric Spoelstra, as they take these concepts into overdrive.



Spoelstra referred to LaRoche as "a very creative offensive mind, somebody I really enjoy talking shop with and coming up with different ways of doing things," according to The Miami Herald.



Lisalo's Grizzlies, meanwhile, have returned to running pick-and-rolls, one of the highest marks in the league.



The Heat have cut the Grizzlies previous season's mark in half, running just under twenty on-ball picks per 100 possessions this year. (as of 11/31/25)



As of Halloween night, Miami rated 4th in Point Differential, predominantly from their 3rd-ranked defense, but also rating 11th in offense, 6th in scoring efficiency, and 10th at not turning the ball over.



Memphis rated 25th in Point Differential, 23rd in Offense, and 27th in Defense at that point in the year.

NBA Team Pick and Roll volume change since last season | MANDATORY CREDIT: All-NBA Podcast/AllCity_NBA

Here is how the number of on-ball picks each team sets has changed from last season https://t.co/r5gRWrgL9j pic.twitter.com/2L7bOniTQd — ALL NBA Podcast (@ALLCITY_NBA) October 30, 2025

Fast forward three weeks later, and the Heat's offense has come back down to Earth a little, but Miami is still leading the league in pace in a league that is playing faster by the day.



Ask Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley, who mentioned to me just last night in pregame of Magic-Clippers, “the pace of play is up I think ~4pts from last year… and that’s all around the league”.

I asked Orlando Magic HC Jamahl Mosley if the league is trending towards quicker substitution patters due to the taxing pace of play of the modern NBA:



“The pace of play is up I think ~4pts from last year… and that’s all around the league” pic.twitter.com/BJeToMhRvv — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 20, 2025

Miami now rates 11th in Point Differential, 7th in Defense, and 13th in Offense.



The Heat have done well to not turn the ball over (7th), not foul (6th), and force tough shots. (2nd eFG%)



The Heat still don't even run six pick-and-rolls per game, the fewest of any team in the league, totaling 8 fewer possessions and 6% less frequent than the next closest team. Memphis is hovering around middle of the pack in how often they run P&R, currently at 17th in volume and frequency.



The test will be how long Miami can create advantages without the help of screens, and the question is if that is the best (simplest, easiest, most efficient) way to create advantages for your team.

My first article for Grizzlies on SI ! @HeatMagicOnSI



Cedric Coward's gone berserk



70% TS%

55-44-91

44% on 3 C&S 3PA

70% eFG% on 5 0-Dribble FGA



Through his first 10 games, Coward is keeping company with Magic Johnson, Grant Hill, and Michael Jordan?https://t.co/IsXu8pOLIi — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 8, 2025

How do opponents stop Desmond Bane?



I asked Clippers Head Coach Ty Lue how his team’s gameplan to defend this Magic offense changes with the addition of Bane



STORY for @MagicOnSI:https://t.co/CI4PEiYaD5 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 21, 2025