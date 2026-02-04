Grizzlies have a shocking amount of NBA draft picks

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the best drafting teams over the last few years. They have amassed a strong young core in Zach Edey (2024), Cedric Coward (2025), Jaylen Wells (2024), and Cam Spencer (2024). Zach Kleiman has positioned this franchise well for the future.

Trade

On Tuesday night, the Grizzlies shocked the NBA world by trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz along with John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr. In return, they received sharpshooting rookie Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, and Georges Niang. On its own, that already looks like a rough deal for Memphis. However, the real centerpiece of this package is the three future first-round picks.



This move leaves the Grizzlies with an estimated 11–13 first-round picks from 2026 to 2032, depending on complex swap scenarios and protections. Let’s take a closer look at how these picks break down and what limitations exist. I’ve placed a chart below that we can discuss.



Mem Draft Pick Chart | Adel Burton

Options

This gives Memphis enormous flexibility to pursue a star who may become available in the future, such as Donovan Mitchell or Anthony Edwards. In the meantime, this also tees up Kleiman to do what he has done best over the last few seasons: identify and select high-performing talent in the NBA Draft.

With this likely signal that Ja Morant may be on his way out of Memphis, the franchise now appears to be in full rebuilding mode. Fortunately, this upcoming draft class is absolutely loaded with talent from top to bottom. The Grizzlies currently hold the ninth-best odds on Tankathon to win the draft lottery. For the sake of this hypothetical, let’s assume they end up picking ninth—even though these trades could tank their record further and improve their position.

Players like Keaton Wagler, a 6’6” freshman shooting guard from Illinois with a tremendous feel for the game, could be available. Cameron Carr, a 6’5” smooth-shooting, explosive athlete, could thrive on the opposite wing from Coward. Another option is Chris Cenac Jr. from Houston, a 6’11” shot blocker who can stretch the floor and would pair nicely with Edey. The point is simple: there will be an excellent player available no matter where Memphis selects.

The more provocative option is to use this massive asset pool to trade up into the top four. I doubt anyone is moving Darryn Peterson, the presumed No. 1 overall pick. However, landing Cameron Boozer, the 6’10” bruising, high-IQ forward from Duke, or Caleb Wilson, the 6’10” athletic monster with a nonstop motor, is realistic. Either player would immediately help replace the void left by Jaren Jackson Jr. in terms of talent and upside.

This is my preferred route if I’m wearing the GM hat. These are special prospects, and classes like this don’t come around more than once every few decades.

The bottom line is that no matter which direction Kleiman chooses, the Grizzlies now have flexibility. And flexibility brings hope. A fan base that has endured winning, losing, and plenty of off-court drama finally has a clear path to a swift rebuild.

Whether Memphis pushes its chips in for a top-flight All-NBA talent or builds patiently through the draft will determine the franchise’s future. I’m a draft guy, so you know which path I’d take.

Which one would you choose? Let me know on social media.