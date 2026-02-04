5 Winners, 2 Losers From Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. Blockbuster Trade

The Memphis Grizzlies are making a big move by trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz.

In an eight-player blockbuster deal, the Grizzlies are sending Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams in exchange for rookie point guard Walter Clayton Jr., veteran Kyle Anderson, former lottery pick Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang, and three future first-round picks.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the blockbuster deal.

Winner: Tuomas Iisalo

Tuomas Iisalo was on the hot seat in his first full season as head coach earlier in the year, but with the team underperforming, it looks like the front office is choosing the players as the variable that needs to change over the coaching staff. This is a sign that Isalo will remain in his position for the time being, and he will now have a chance to fully develop a young roster as they grow as a unit.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Winner: Zach Edey

A move like this means there is a new hierarchy in the organization. It's clear that the Grizzlies are fond of Edey and what he can bring to the table, and this opens the door for a potential long-term contract for him when his rookie deal expires in two years. It would have been hard to pay Edey with Jackson's salary also on the books. But now that he is no longer with the team, it opens the door for Edey to take over that role for the Grizzlies.

Winner: Walter Clayton Jr.

Clayton was always an awkward fit for the Jazz, considering the fact that the team had selected Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier in consecutive drafts. Now that he is moving on from the Jazz, Clayton Jr. will have more of a chance to contribute for the Grizzlies team that is leaning towards a rebuild.

Winner: Utah Jazz

This deal looks questionable for the Jazz, they get the best player in the deal, which automatically gives them points in the grading rubric.

This is a massive gamble for the Jazz as they are trading three future first-round picks. While they themselves are currently slated for the lottery. But they have a surplus of prospects, and it's time to start investing in them. Adding Jackson to the mix will give the Jazz a direction and someone that players like rookie Ace Bailey, the aforementioned George, and Lauri Markkinen can work around.

Winner: Memphis Grizzlies

While this is a sad day for the Grizzlies franchise, it was a move that needed to be made. The Grizzlies get a strong return for Jackson and it allows them to fully embrace a rebuild situation.

The Grizzlies shouldn't be done with Ja Morant also on the roster, likely looking for a deal. So, this is just the beginning of the future of the Grizzlies.

Loser: Jaren Jackson Jr.

The real big loser of the deal is Jackson. He moves on from the home very unexpectedly after spending the first eight years of his career in Memphis. While the Grizzlies are appreciative of his contributions to the franchise, being traded to another lottery team is certainly not the way to show it. Jackson's situation doesn't get better in terms of a contender standpoint, but this trade shows how much he was wanted, and the Grizzlies almost had to make this deal.

Loser: Ja Morant

Morant is also a big loser in this deal because he loses his long-time teammate in Jackson Jr. The two had been through a lot together, and it is truly the end of an era.

Morant stated last month that he wanted to stay with the Grizzlies despite lingering trade rumors, but this trade could change things for Morant and his future with the franchise.

