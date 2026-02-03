Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. Trade Was Harsh, But Necessary

The Memphis Grizzlies are moving on from Jaren Jackson Jr., who was dealt to the Utah Jazz in the first big blockbuster deal of the trade deadline season.

In the deal, the Grizzlies sent Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks. The deal sends away the Grizzlies' best player to another Western Conference team, but it is a trade that needed to happen for the long-term health of the franchise.

The Desmond Bane trade over the summer was the beginning of the end for the Grizzlies as we knew it as it set into motion that the franchise was moving in a different direction. It was clear from that deal that the Grizzlies prioritized picks to get things back on track, which is why they ultimately made this trade with the Jazz.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. reacts after a three point basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Micah Peavy. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Grizzlies Trade Shocks, But Future Has Always Been The Priority

The Grizzlies tried their best to maintain the success that they had from last season and in previous years. However, the 19-29 start to the season, putting them in the lottery part of the Western Conference standings, is a sign that the team cannot succeed at its current state.

Selling high on Jackson, a two-time All-Star in the prime of his career at age 26, is ultimately the right move for the franchise, even if it doesn't look like it at first.

The Grizzlies still have some strong pieces in place, including starting center Zach Edey and potential All-Rookie First Team candidate Cedric Coward. They also added an intriguing point guard prospect in Clayton Jr., who won a National Championship with the Florida Gators last season.

This is the full admission that the Grizzlies are in a rebuild. The crazy part about it is that more is coming. John Morant's trade probability is now higher than it's ever been, and there could be more moves coming. The fact that the Grizzlies now have seven first-round picks that it didn't have eight months ago is also a positive sign for the team moving forward.

In order for the Grizzlies to try and build a contender, they have to do so through the draft as a small-market franchise. They did a decent job with Morant and Jackson and built a team that was the number two seed in the Western Conference at its peak. Unfortunately, that window closed, and now it is time to bury it all down in hopes of building a team that can be even more successful than this previous iteration.

