Memphis Grizzlies Trade Jaren Jackson Jr. to Utah Jazz in Stunning 8-Player Deal

The Memphis Grizzlies are hitting the reset button and making the first massive trade of the deadline season.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Grizzlies are sending Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz in exchange for rookie point guard Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang, and three future first-round picks.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ax6oQpZx0S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

Jaren Jackson Jr. Traded to Jazz

Jackson was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft out of Michigan State and spent his first eight seasons in the league with the Grizzlies. He became a franchise cornerstone for the team, but with their struggling record and placement in the lottery portion of the standings, the team felt it was time to move on and build for the future.

So far this season, Jackson is averaging 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, which is a slight dip in his production from the previous season. But he is still one of the best players in the league after being named an All-Star in 2023 and 2025. He has also made the league's all-defensive teams in 2022 and 2025, giving the Jazz a co-star for Lauri Markkanen.

What Does This Mean For Grizzlies?

The Grizzlies now face an uncertain future, and it likely means John Morant's time with the team is also reaching an end. The team got four future first-round picks for Desmond Bane over the summer, and the additional three firsts they are getting from the Jazz will help them get a foundation for the next great Grizzlies team.

Rookie point guard Walter Clayton Jr. adds some intrigue, and Taylor Hendricks is a former lottery pick with injury trouble in his past, but Anderson and Niang will probably be bought out, and the Grizzlies should replace them with younger players.

At this point, all bets are off. Morant is probably going to receive a lot of trade interest in the next couple of days, but veterans like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ty Jerome might also even receive interest. The Grizzlies now hold the cards for the deadline, and it appears that they are the first major domino to fall.

The Grizzlies will play their first game without Jackson tomorrow at 9 p.m. CT against the Sacramento Kings. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

