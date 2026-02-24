Welp. That was an NBA basketball game that happened.

Three takeaways from a tank-tastic affair in Memphis that got the Grizzlies a much-desired loss as the race to the NBA Draft Lottery continues.

The Grizzlies need a real big very badly

When you think of a "big man" in the modern NBA, you think of lots of versatility. Bigs are expected to do more than they every have been before. What do most basketball fans want from their proverbial "man in the mirror", however?

Rebounding and rim protection. And the Memphis Grizzlies had NEITHER in this contest.

A couple minutes in to the 4th quarter Memphis had only 24 rebounds. The Kings at the same point of the game were shooting 6-24 from the three point line, but a remarkable 34-55 on all other shots. That is a 62% shooting mark on non-three point attempts.

The Kings pulled away late in the game, but Sacramento dominated the paint throughout the contest. The Grizzlies need a legitimate center soon - not because they're trying to win. But because their current "bigs" aren't getting better doing what they're currently doing.

Javon Small is playing big

Maybe not the right kind of "big", or the type that Memphis needs most right now. But another strong showing off the bench from Javon Small is the type of performance that should be what Grizzlies fans seek as the tank continues to roll through Beale Street. Small has now scored in double digits in five of his last six games, and his contributions on the offensive end have helped Memphis hang around in games that perhaps they should not have been able to.

When discussing the 2025 draft class, Cedric Coward is the headliner. But Small has shown more and more with greater opportunity that there may be something there with him long-term. The Grizzlies have a long history of converting two-way contract players to full roster NBA deals. Small looks primed to be the next man up in that regard.

Scotty "Tony Allen" Pippen Jr. strikes!

Tank games like this are also fun for their novelty. A great example of that in this contest was the night of Scotty Pippen Jr. He somehow got FOUR STEALS IN FOUR CONSECUTIVE POSSESSIONS, which is of course impressive. But on the opposite side of the spectrum, Scotty had one of the worst offensive games of his career.

Six points without a made field goal, 8 assists alongside 7 turnovers. A disjointed performance that contributed to the struggles of the team on that end of the floor. But his own 5 steals surely helped make up for it, right?

Somewhere "The Grindfather" is nodding.

Memphis is back in action Wednesday night at home in FedExForum against the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is set for 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT.