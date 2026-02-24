Memphis Grizzlies-Sacramento Kings Final Injury Update: Key players' status revealed
The Memphis Grizzlies announced that Ty Jerome (illness) and Kyle Anderson (knee) will not play in Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings.
For the Kings, guard Devin Carter (back) will also be sitting out.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ty Jerome: Out - Illness
Kyle Anderson: Out - Knee
Cedric Coward: Out - Knee
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
KINGS
Devin Carter: Out- Back
Dylan Cardwell: Out - Ankle
Zach Lavine: Out - Hand
Domantas Sabonis: Out - Knee
De'Andre Hunter: Out - Eye
Game date, time and location: Monday, Feb. 23, 8:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), NBC Sports California (Sacramento)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), Sactown Sports 1140 AM
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (21-34) and Sacramento Kings (12-46) meet for the fourth of four regular season matchup, with the Grizzlies winning all three, (137-96 and 115-107 in November, 129-125 in February).
The Grizzlies are 53-59 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 35-21 in home games and 18-38 in road games. The Kings won the season series in the 2024-2025 regular season, 2-1 and 3-0 in the 2023-2024 season.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Walter Clayton Jr.
G Jaylen Wells
C Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F GG Jackson
F Taylor Hendricks
KINGS
G Russell Westbrook
G DeMar DeRozan
C Maxime Raynaud
F Keegan Murray
F Precious Achiuwa
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110), Kings +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -142, Kings +120
Total points scored: 233.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night: "We competed well. They had 17 offensive rebounds playing with a very small lineup that hurt us that possession game. Overall, I thought our guys competed well."
