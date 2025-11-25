Grizzlies' other star needs to step up

From whom much is given, much is expected.

Jaren Jackson, Jr., has accomplished a lot while being a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, which is why the organization chose to give him an extension through 2029 that will pay him $52 million in the final season, with a player option to follow.

That type of salary is given to stars capable of carrying their team even if many other key players are out.

But Jackson, Jr., didn't come close to carrying the Grizzlies against the Nuggets on Monday.

Memphis competed against Denver and Nikola Jokic, even without Ja Morant and, after an early exit due to a head injury, Zach Edey. But it wasn't really because of Jackson, Jr., who was a team-worst (by far) -27 during his time on the court. Jackson, Jr., missed seven of his eight three-point attempts and had just six rebounds which, believe it or out, is above his meager average.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 16 points on 7-16 shooting. He was a -27 in 28:35 on the floor. No other Grizzlies player was worse than -10.



With these injuries, Memphis needs its star to elevate the roster. Looked like ball movement (in particular) wasn’t as crisp w/Jackson. — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) November 25, 2025

No one is demanding that Jackson, Jr., post statlines of 30 points and 15 rebounds. But the team needs to be closer to winning his minutes than it was on Monday. The Grizzlies were better with Jock Landale on the floor, as Landale had 26 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes, and the team was just a minus-1.

Landale is making a minimum contract of under $3 million. Production like that is welcome, but should not be necessary.

Cam Spencer and Santi Aldama outplayed Jackson, Jr., also. That can't be consistently happening.

So while much of the conversation this season has been about Ja Morant's on-court decline and off-the-court comments and antics, the Grizzlies won't truly find joy until its other pillar is producting as he should.

The Grizzlies get an easier assignment next, facing the 3-15 New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, though Jackson Jr., will be tested by Zion Williamson and impressive rookie Derik Queen, especially if Edey can't play.