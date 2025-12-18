Why Cedric Coward's impact warrants All-Rookie first team consideration

There was still some uncertainty on what rookie Cedric Coward would provide right away coming off a torn labrum that forced him to miss all but six games in 2024-25.

Coward, however, has completely surpassed expectations -- and then some -- up to this point.

Through 26 games, he's averaging 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 46.2 percent shooting, including 32.2 percent from 3-point range and 84.3 percent from the free-throw line. The Grizzlies' No. 11 overall draft choice has filled in amicably, especially with Ja Morant, Zach Edey and GG Jackson, among others, having dealt with injury.

As a result, he cracked the top-6 in Steve Aschburner's most recent rookie ladder.

"After a six-game stretch in which he shot 34.4% overall, made only two of 23 3-point attempts and scored in single digits four times, Coward has averaged 15.8 and shot 54.4% in his past four appearances," Aschburner wrote. "Two of his class-high double-doubles have come in the past two weeks."

https://t.co/wWGNmWoaNH’s updated rookie ladder:



1. Cooper Flagg

2. Kon Knueppel

3. Derik Queen

4. Jeremiah Fears

5. VJ Edgecombe

6. Cedric Coward

7. Dylan Harper

8. Ryan Nembhard

9. Maxime Raynaud

10. Ryan Kalkbrenner pic.twitter.com/QiqESV9iPe — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 17, 2025

Why Cedric Coward should be First-Team All-Rookie, if season ended today:

Nov 30, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward (23) after a play agains the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Coward is right up there with Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Kon Knueppel, VJ Edgecombe and Jeremiah Fears in total minutes played for Memphis. He's appeared in all 26 of its games, where he's been a critical reason for their success.

It's still very early in the season. This remains fluid. But as it stands, you could lock Knueppel, Edgecombe and Flagg into first-team All-NBA spots. From there, it's up for grabs.

There's cases to be made for Fears and Derik Queen, two Pelicans teammates, as there is Ryan Kalkbrenner and even Ace Bailey, the No. 5 overall pick. who's shown flashes.

Coward is currently No. 4 among all rookies in total scoring, No. 3 in rebounding, No. 8 in field goal percentage (min. 100 FGA) and No. 7 in true-shooting percentage and assists. The Grizzlies are still hanging on by a thread in the loaded West at 12-14, and you can directly correlate some of their success to Coward's spark as a scorer and rebounder.

He's also a better defender than the numbers give him credit for. And he will continue to grow as he matures into his frame.

The next time we will see Coward take the floor will be Wednesday night against the Anthony Edwards-less Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. EST.

