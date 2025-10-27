Grizzlies vs. Warriors Injury Report Rules Out Eight Players
The Memphis Grizzlies will look to build on their early-season success as they face the Golden State Warriors on October 27th.
The Warriors are coming in hot after a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign, with a major test for a Grizzlies squad dealing with multiple key injuries.
Memphis opened the season with a thrilling comeback victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, thanks to Ja Morant's explosive 35-point performance. The two-time All-Star scored 24 points in the second half alone, and even with an injured team, Morant and Memphis are 2-1 to start the year.
The Grizzlies are hoping to carry that momentum into this tough matchup against Golden State.
According to the NBA's official injury report, Memphis will be without five players for Sunday's matchup. The absence of these rotation pieces will force head coach Tuomas Iisalo to dig deeper into his bench against one of the Western Conference's most dangerous teams so far.
The Injury Situation
Brandon Clarke remains out as he continues recovering from right knee surgery, and rookie Zach Edey is still sidelined recovering from left ankle surgery. Both players' size and rebounding would have been valuable against Golden State's potent offense too.
Guard Ty Jerome will miss another game with a right calf strain, limiting Memphis' backcourt options, and Scotty Pippen Jr. continues his recovery from left great toe surgery.
Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle impingement as well. Williams has emerged as a crucial two-way player for the Grizzlies, and his defensive versatility against Golden State's multiple scoring threats would have been huge.
Silver Lining?
There is some good news for Memphis, however. Golden State will be without Al Horford, who is dealing with left toe injury management.
Horford's veteran presence and floor spacing would have presented problems for the Grizzlies' defense, and his absence takes away a major threat from the Warriors' rotation.
The Warriors will also miss De'Anthony Melton, who's recovering from left ACL surgery, and Alex Toohey, who continues his left knee injury recovery.
The Grizzlies' role players will need to step up in a big way yet again.
Players like Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward have shown promise to start the season and must bring that same energy against the Warriors.
Memphis needs to control the pace, limit turnovers, and win the rebounding battle, while defensively, the Grizzlies have to contain Golden State's three-point shooting, though that is a tall task.
Tipoff is at 7:00 PM PT at the Chase Center in San Francisco.