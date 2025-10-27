Grizzlies vs. Warriors Injury Report Rules Out Eight Players

The Grizzlies’ scouting dept. needs a raise:



• 2018: JJJ (1st team All Rookie)

• 2019: Ja & Brandon Clarke (both 1st team)

• 2020: Bane (2nd team)

• 2021: Santi Aldama

• 2023: GG Jackson (2nd team)

• 2024: Edey & Jaylen Wells (both 1st team)

• 2025: Cedric Coward



