Hendricks, Coward, Harden & Mitchell's status for Grizzlies-Cavs: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Monday, Apr. 6, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Radio: 92.9 FM/680 AM (Memphis), 100.7 FM, 1100 AM/106.9 FM (Cleveland)

VITALS: The and Memphis Grizzlies (25-53) & Cleveland Cavaliers (49-29) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Cavaliers winning the first one, 108-100, on Nov. 15.

The Grizzlies are 21-37 all-time versus the Cavaliers during the regular season, including 15-14 in home games and 6-23 in road games. The Cavaliers won the season series against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season, 2-0.

The Grizzlies enter this game as the 11th seed in the West, in a virtual tie with the 12th-seeded Dallas Mavericks and half a game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, enter this game as the fourth seed in the East, one game behind the New York Knicks and four games ahead of the Atlanta Hawks.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Walter Clayton Jr.

G Cedric Coward

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F GG Jackson

F Rayan Rupert

CAVALIERS

G Dennis Schroder

G Sam Merrill

C Jarrett Allen

F Keon Ellis

F Evan Mobley

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Taylor Hendricks: Doubtful - Thumb

GG Jackson: Available - Knee

Cedric Coward: Available - Back

Cam Spencer: Available - Back

Ty Jerome: Out - Ankle

Jaylen Wells: Out - Toe

Taj Gibson: Doubtful - Foot

Javon Small: Out - Thigh/Two-Way

Rayan Rupert: Available - (Two-Way)

Jahmai Mashack: Out - Concussion (Two-Way)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

CAVALIERS

Donovan Mitchell: Out - Ankle

James Harden: Out - Personal Reasons

Jaylon Tyson: Out - Toe

Max Strus: Out - Foot

Dean Wade: Out - Ankle

Thomas Bryant: Out - Calf

Olivier Sarr: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Riley Minix: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Tristan Enaruna: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +13.5 (-110), Cavaliers -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +700, Cavaliers -110

Total points scored: 231.5 (over -106, under -114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "Great fight from our guys, 48 minutes. Very short-handed roster but the way guys are sharing the ball, the way they're competing, the way they're enjoying each other's successes. Like today, Rayan Rupert, career-first triple double and everybody on the bench very genuinely happy for him and also in the locker room, that's, at this stage in the season, that's really cool to see."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket