Hendricks, Coward, Harden & Mitchell's status for Grizzlies-Cavs: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch
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Game date, time and location: Monday, Apr. 6, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Radio: 92.9 FM/680 AM (Memphis), 100.7 FM, 1100 AM/106.9 FM (Cleveland)
VITALS: The and Memphis Grizzlies (25-53) & Cleveland Cavaliers (49-29) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Cavaliers winning the first one, 108-100, on Nov. 15.
The Grizzlies are 21-37 all-time versus the Cavaliers during the regular season, including 15-14 in home games and 6-23 in road games. The Cavaliers won the season series against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season, 2-0.
The Grizzlies enter this game as the 11th seed in the West, in a virtual tie with the 12th-seeded Dallas Mavericks and half a game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Cavaliers, on the other hand, enter this game as the fourth seed in the East, one game behind the New York Knicks and four games ahead of the Atlanta Hawks.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Walter Clayton Jr.
G Cedric Coward
C Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F GG Jackson
F Rayan Rupert
CAVALIERS
G Dennis Schroder
G Sam Merrill
C Jarrett Allen
F Keon Ellis
F Evan Mobley
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Taylor Hendricks: Doubtful - Thumb
GG Jackson: Available - Knee
Cedric Coward: Available - Back
Cam Spencer: Available - Back
Ty Jerome: Out - Ankle
Jaylen Wells: Out - Toe
Taj Gibson: Doubtful - Foot
Javon Small: Out - Thigh/Two-Way
Rayan Rupert: Available - (Two-Way)
Jahmai Mashack: Out - Concussion (Two-Way)
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
CAVALIERS
Donovan Mitchell: Out - Ankle
James Harden: Out - Personal Reasons
Jaylon Tyson: Out - Toe
Max Strus: Out - Foot
Dean Wade: Out - Ankle
Thomas Bryant: Out - Calf
Olivier Sarr: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Riley Minix: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Tristan Enaruna: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +13.5 (-110), Cavaliers -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +700, Cavaliers -110
Total points scored: 231.5 (over -106, under -114)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "Great fight from our guys, 48 minutes. Very short-handed roster but the way guys are sharing the ball, the way they're competing, the way they're enjoying each other's successes. Like today, Rayan Rupert, career-first triple double and everybody on the bench very genuinely happy for him and also in the locker room, that's, at this stage in the season, that's really cool to see."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket