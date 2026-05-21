Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 2

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals had it all.

The Cleveland Cavaliers looked like the better team for three quarters, but a crazy comeback by the New York Knicks – led by Jalen Brunson – has the No. 3 seed up 1-0 heading into Game 2.

New York erased a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter behind 38 points from Brunson, turning things into an extended 44-11 run over the final eight minutes of regulation and overtime to win and cover in Game 1.

It was a heartbreaking loss for Cleveland, which has dropped to +3000 to win the NBA Finals after Tuesday’s loss.

Brunson went off in Game 1 while we also got a vintage James Harden playoff showing (on both ends of the floor), three quarters of Donovan Mitchell balling out, Hack-A-Mitchell-Robinson and some clutch 3-pointers from Mikal Bridges and … Landry Shamet (!!) … to lead to a Knicks win.

This game had a ton of emotional swings for fans of both sides, setting up for an exciting matchup on May 21.

Now, New York is favored to win Game 2 at home, where it is 27-15 against the spread when favored and 35-11 straight up in the 2025-26 season. The Knicks have won eight playoff games in a row while the Cavs are now just 2-6 straight up on the road this postseason.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 2 on Thursday night.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs +6.5 (-115)

Knicks -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cavs: +180

Knicks: -218

Total

215.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Series: New York leads 1-0

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

None to report

Knicks Injury Report

None to report

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Evan Mobley OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mobley is a solid prop target in Game 2:

Cavs big man Evan Mobley was the best big on the floor in Game 1, finishing with 15 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

He’s now picked up 28 or more PRA in four of his last five playoff games, averaging 18.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game over that stretch. The rebounding has really been consistent for Mobley in the playoffs, as he’s picked up at least eight boards in 10 of his 15 games.

The Knicks had some issues dealing with Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the glass, especially when they decided to blitz Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in the pick-and-roll. Mobley also played over 46 minutes in the overtime loss, a sign that he’s clearly the preferred option when Kenny Atkinson goes to one big in this series.

After easily clearing this line in Game 1, I think Mobley is worth a look in Game 2. He’s trending up after taking the most shots (16) he has in a playoff game this season.

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson OVER 27.5 Points (-106)

Do the Cavs have an answer for Brunson?

Even before his impressive fourth quarter, Brunson had 20 points (on 7-of-18 shooting) and was able to get some pretty easy looks in the mid-range.

So, I’m buying him to clear this line, as he’s averaging 28.4 points per game during this playoff run. Brunson has been one of the best playoff scorers since joining the Knicks, putting up 29.6 points per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field.

New York is going to run on the star guard’s offense, and Brunson has been even more efficient than normal in the playoffs, hitting 48.9 percent of his shots from the field and 38.9 percent of his 3s. He’s also taking 21.0 shots per game, giving him an extremely solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Against the Cavs in the regular season, Brunson had 23, 34 and 20 points, but he took less than 20 shots in both games where he failed to clear this number.

After a dazzling showing in Game 1, Brunson is worth a look to lead the Knicks again on Thursday night.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

New York’s offense struggled in Game 1, and this matchup was tied at 101 apiece heading into overtime and barely eclipsed 215.5 points with the help of the extra period.

So, I’m looking to the UNDER in Game 2.

The Cavs’ offense has really suffered on the road this postseason, posting an offensive rating of 107.6, which is around 10 points per 100 possessions worse than at home. On top of that, the Cavs scored just 11 points over the final eight minutes and overtime in Game 1, completely getting out of rhythm when the game was close.

New York’s defense (No. 2 in defense rating this postseason) may be the most underrated unit in the playoffs, and the Knicks totally turned things around after they stopped trapping James Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

If Mike Brown stays away from that scheme on Thursday, New York could completely clamp down a Cavs team that has not been nearly as efficient as it was in the regular season. Plus, Cleveland turned the ball over a ton in Game 1 and ranks 15th out of 16 playoff teams in turnover percentage.

I’m not going to overreact to overtime pushing Game 1 slightly over this total.

Pick: UNDER 215.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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