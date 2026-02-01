Holding the Lead: Grizzlies Look to Finish What They Start vs. Wolves

As the city begins to thaw out form the recent winter storm, the (18-28) Memphis Grizzlies walk into tonight’s matchup with the (30-19) Minnesota Timberwolves carrying a familiar and frustrating storyline: strong starts, shaky finishes, and too many second-half leads slipping away.

Lately, Memphis has shown it can control games early. The ball moves, the pace is right, and the defense does enough to build cushions heading into halftime but once the third quarter hits, those advantages have had a habit of evaporating which was evident with the 20-2 run the Pelicans went on to end the 3rd quarter in the Grizzlies last game this past Friday night against New Orleans. The Grizzlies lost that game 114-106 as opponents have adjusted, and Memphis hasn’t countered quickly enough and small lapses have snowballed into decisive runs. What were once double-digit leads turn into tight games before the Grizzlies can regain their footing.

Against a Minnesota team that thrives on pressure defense and physicality, that trend is especially dangerous. The Timberwolves are coming into Memphis off a 123-111 home win against the defending champion Thunder on Thursday night. Anthony Edwards had a team high 26 points and Jaden Daniels contributed with 21 points and a perfect 5-5 shooting from 3pt land.

Making up for a lost starter

For the Grizzlies, tonight’s game is less about how they start and more about how they respond. With no Jaren Jackson Jr who is out of tonight's game with a left quad contusion, the question is can they maintain defensive intensity after halftime? Can they protect the ball when Minnesota ramps up ball pressure? Perhaps most importantly, can they generate quality shots late in the third and early in the fourth quarters, the exact stretch where recent games have slipped away?

Execution will be critical, that means sharper rotations on defense, better communication in transition, and a willingness to keep attacking instead of trying to protect a lead. Playing not to lose has been a costly mindset for Memphis, as they have lost at least 12 games so far this season after holding a double-digit lead and the Wolves are the kind of opponent that will sense that hesitation immediately.

Minnesota, meanwhile, will be eager to test Memphis’ resolve. Expect the Timberwolves to push the pace after misses, crash the glass, and apply constant pressure in the second half, daring the Grizzlies to prove they can close.

Tonight’s matchup isn’t just another game on the schedule for Memphis. It’s a measuring stick. If the Grizzlies can finally hold firm after halftime, they’ll not only give themselves a strong chance to win — they might also begin to shed the label that’s haunted them in recent weeks