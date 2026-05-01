Cedric Coward finished his rookie season averaging a respectable stat line of 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. He went through the typical growing pains of a rookie throughout the season. There were highs of the season when Coward was shooting lights out and looking like every bit of the young Kawhi Leonard comparisons he was receiving. There were also low points in the season when he struggled to find his rhythm and his place on a Grizzlies team that went through many different phases throughout the year.

Nonetheless, his play showed consistent innate defensive intangibles and a high basketball IQ, cementing his place in the new young core for the Grizzlies. His play also led him to be a finalist for two end-of-season regular-season awards. He finished fifth in voting for Kia NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) and fourth in voting for the NBA’s Hustle Award.

ROTY was won by Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, and Charlotte Hornets big man Moussa Diabaté won the Hustle Award

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the 2025-26 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year.



The 26-point gap between the top two finishers is the second smallest since the current voting format began in 2002-03, behind only a 15-point gap in 2021-22.



Complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LFW4a0m6g5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 27, 2026

Top 5 in Hustle Award voting this year:



1) Moussa Diabate - CHA

2) Dyson Daniels - ATL

3) Draymond Green - GSW

4) Cedric Coward - MEM

5) Josh Hart - NYK



The award is based on a statistical formula rather than a media vote, utilizing a variety of hustle stats. https://t.co/KgGtb1awSa — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) April 30, 2026

Media votes did not decide the Hustle Award. The NBA uses a ranking system that takes nine stats into account: offensive box outs, defensive box outs, screen assists, contested 2-pointers, contested 3-pointers, offensive loose balls recovered, defensive loose balls recovered, deflections, and charges taken. Overall, these are the stats that add to winning that don’t show up in the traditional box score.

The fact that Coward is already among the best in his draft class and among the top in the entire league in hustle stats shows that he has the potential to be a great player in this league.

Hustle stats aren’t skills you can particularly teach or learn. They’re simply embedded in the makeup of each basketball player. If Coward can keep these winning habits plus add to his game, the Grizzlies will have a franchise cornerstone for years to come.

Grading Coward’s Season

Apr 3, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo talks with forward Cedric Coward (23) during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Coward was able to maintain a steady level of production throughout, despite his role and the season changing a few times. At the beginning of the year, he was coming off the bench and billed as a “3 and D” player. He then quickly won the starting job over Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and took on more offensive responsibility, while also taking on the defensive task of guarding the opposing team's first- or second-best player.

He carried this role throughout the year and had moderate success until the trade deadline, when the Grizzlies transitioned into a full tank. With the trade of Jaren Jackson Jr., Vince Williams Jr., and Jock Landale to the Utah Jazz, in addition to tons of injuries up and down the roster, Coward found himself in a unique position.

He was playing more with the ball. There were some nights when he was the primary ball handler, playing alongside players on 10-day and two-way contracts. He wasn’t the most comfortable at certain times, but showed flashes of the capabilities to be a true three-level scorer.

Post-All-Star break, he slightly increased his points to 14.6 per game on 48% shooting from the field.

Ultimately, Coward showed he was a solid NBA player, with flashes of being a great one. Coward’s calling cards are his defensive versatility, high basketball IQ, and impact on winning. This is shown in his final True Shooting % and Player Impact Estimate (PIE) stats of the year. With 33 different players suited up for Memphis this year, these stats can be skewed. However, out of all the players who both started and ended the season on the Grizzlies' roster, Coward is second on the team in both categories. He posted a 50.7 PIE rating and a 59.1 true shooting percentage.

Coward still has room to grow in his overall offensive consistency, ball-handling, and shot creation ability. Many of those weaknesses will be addressed during the offseason, as Coward is expected to play in the Summer League.

Cedric Coward Season Grade: B