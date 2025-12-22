No greater regular-season test can come for the Memphis Grizzlies than a matchup with the champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. It follows their worst loss of the season so far at home to the Washington Wizards, who have been at the bottom of the NBA.

The champs (25-3) are beating teams by an average of 16.1 points per game, and they have drawn comparisons to the dominance of the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, which won 73 games. Aside from their record, consider this statistic that sheds light on their potency: the Thunder have scored at least 130 points in a quarter of their games, and have held opponents to 100 points or below in about just as many outings.

The Thunder already beat the Grizzlies in Memphis on Nov. 9, and part of the problem was the starters only made 37.3 percent of their shots. But that was before the they started turning their season around.

Here is what you need to know.

Limiting OKC’s big three

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has probably mastered scoring in the modern NBA and must face maximum pressure when dribbling to the mid-range or cup. In many cases, it won’t be enough to stop him or Jalen Williams, but it helps to be physical with them. Help will have to be intelligently given, and probably from someone whose man is inside the arc, so they don't spray out for a trifecta.

Williams and SGA will run a lot of their actions through pick-and-roll. The communication will have to be sharp so the on-ball defender gets over the screen, and Memphis cannot play drop coverage against them.

Jaren Jackson Jr. will have his work cut out for him, guarding Chet Holmgren. He must also use his strength advantage to make things difficult without getting in foul trouble. He can’t allow Holmgren to have clean looks off the catch because he makes 42.1 percent of those 3-point attempts.

Not getting phased by OKC’s contact

The Thunder is a great defensive team, and some of their players toe the line of legal and illegal contact. There will be missed calls, so the Grizzlies cannot let it affect them by complaining to the refs and not getting back in transition. Falling into that trap could be similar to the boxer who keeps bothering the referee because of the opponent's holding, while eating extra shots.

Activate the shooters

Jaylen Wells had three-straight games shooting horribly from the perimeter, but the Grizzlies will need him on Monday to get back to being a dependable release valve. It would also be a serious help if Santi Aldama, Cedric Coward and Cam Spencer, who all shot well last game, have an encore.

Additionally, moving the ball will be extra difficult without Vince Williams Jr and Ja Morant. They’ll need to push the pace as much as possible to create advantages for the offense and cannot have too many droughts. The Thunder are the most efficient transition team, scoring 1.3 points per possession, and about a fifth of their points come this way.