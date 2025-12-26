How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Milwaukee Bucks, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

A pair of teams that have been the subject of scrutiny and speculation since their superstars are reportedly unhappy square off in a post-Christmas clash. The Bucks and Grizzlies do come off victories on Tuesday night to halt losing streaks and will look to try and go on a run despite key injuries expected to leave them shorthanded entering the new year.

The Grizzlies are likely to be without center Zach Edey through the opening week of 2026 if they stick to the time table they set earlier this month upon announcing that they were giving him a few weeks off after diagnosing him with a stress reaction in his right ankle. Point guard Ja Morant, also rumored to be on the trade block, has mostly been out of the lineup over the past month, suffering an ankle sprain after returning from a calf issue.

Milwaukee is still without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered a non-contact calf injury in the first week of December and won’t be rushed back to action. The Bucks continue a five-game road trip with three games spaced out over four nights in Memphis, Chicago and Charlotte. Doc Rivers’ team opened this stretch by squandering a strong start in a 103-100 loss in Minnesota before posting a 111-94 blowout at Indiana.

Memphis has thrived against sub.-500 teams all season and is favored to handle business at FedEx Forum against a Bucks squad that is 4-10 on the road. The Grizzlies matched a season-best with 137 points in a nine-point victory at Utah, getting 37 points from Santi Aldama for the second time in three games. Memphis has also been led by reigning Western Conference Player of the Week Jaren Jackson Jr. but list Morant and top rookie Cedric Coward as questionable.

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks

Game date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 26, 7:10 p.m.CST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WMFS-FM (Grizzlies)

Memphis looks to extend dominance over Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies (14-16) host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-18) and have feasted against teams with losing records all season, recording all but two of their victories against teams currently below .500.

Despite trudging along minus Edey and Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have gone 10-5 since Nov. 20, showcasing their improved depth. Milwaukee started the season 8-5 but is just 4-13 since and hasn't won consecutive games since Oct. 30.

These teams will play for the final time at Fiserv Forum on April 5, so it will be interesting to see if Antetokounmpo and Morant are in the building since it’s possible these rosters could look drastically different.

The Grizzlies have excelled against the Bucks since last losing in Jan. 2022, winning seven straight matchups in the series. Memphis has scored 122 or more points in five of the victories, most recently posting a 132-119 win on Feb. 5 in Milwaukee behind a 76-points second half. Jackson hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 37 points, helping overcome Antetokounmpo’s 30 points and 11 boards. Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez all played in that game, which tells how much of a transition the Bucks are currently making.

Memphis’s surge has moved it ahead of the Bucks in the all-time series 31-26, and Milwaukee has dropped its last four in the Grindhouse, last winning in 2021 (112-111).

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Grizzlies -5.5 (-108), Bucks +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -205, Bucks +170

Total: 230.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Santi Aldama

C Jaren Jackson Jr.

G Ja Morant

G Cedric Coward

BUCKS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Bobby Portis

C Myles Turner



G Kevin Porter Jr.

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

Cedric Coward: Questionable - Left Heel Soreness

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Vince Williams Jr.: Out - Left Patellar Tendinitis

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

John Konchar: Out - Left Thumb UCL Tear

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Gary Trent Jr.: Questionable - Left Calf Contusion

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Bucks coach Doc Rivers on his team’s blowout win in Indiana: "They played the right way, played downhill a lot, got to the paint a ton. They did everything. They assisted, they rebounded, they defended. There was 10 minutes I was frustrated with. I thought we lost our spacing and our tempo, but other than that, I loved how we played."

