Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Feb. 7, 9:00 p.m. CST, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), KUNP (Portland)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), Rip City Radio 620 AM (Portland)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (20-30) and Portland Trail Blazers (24-28) meet for the second of four matchups this season, with the Grizzlies having won the first in December. The Grizzlies won the season series, 2-1, in 2024-2025. The Grizzlies are 49-60 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 26-29 in home games and 23-31 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Scotty Pippen Jr.

G Cedric Coward

C Oliver-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

BLAZERS

G Jrue Holiday

G Shaedon Sharpe

C Donovan Clingan

F Toumani Camara

F Jerami Grant

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Day-to-day - Calf

Santi Aldama: Day-to-day - Knee

Kentavious Caldwell Pope: Day-to-day - Rest

Kyle Anderson: Day-to-day - Trade/Illness

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

BLAZERS

Shaedon Sharpe: Day-to-day - Calf

Deni Avdija: Day-to-day - Back

Kris Murray: Out - Back

Damian Lillard: Out - Achilles

Matisse Thybulle: Out - Thumb/Knee

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +9.5 (-110), Blazers -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +280, Blazers -350

Total points scored: 237.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo after loss to Blazers: "I loved how we started the game. Just the energy, the enthusiasm, the competitive will from our whole team and how we shared the ball and I thought we had that for the most part in the game."

"We had, let's say, communication errors. We had one practice yesterday with the new guys and guys playing completely out of position, but I love how we competed and did everything we could and I think there's some positives to take from this game and to build on for tomorrow."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket