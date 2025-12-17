How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Minnesota Timberwolves, Injury Report, Lineups & More

The Timberwolves have been without star Anthony Edwards for the past couple of games, but survived his absence to post wins over Golden State and Sacramento. It remains to be seen whether he’ll participate in this final dress rehearsal prior to Friday night’s high-profile home game against Oklahoma City in a rematch of May’s Western Conference finals.

The Wolves have won seven of their last eight since falling at OKC on Nov. 26, which means they’re in the best stretch of the young season.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch said Edwards didn’t actively participate in Tuesday’s practice, so it sounds like his participation against the Grizzlies will hinge on whether he warms up and feels up to it pre-game.

The same is likely for Memphis guard Ja Morant, who is also listed as ‘questionable’ with an ankle sprain suffered late in Monday’s rout of the Clippers. The Grizzlies have won six of eight and can pull within one game of .500 for the first time since Nov. 2.

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 8:10 p.m. EST, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), Bally Sports North (Timberwolves)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), KFXN (Timberwolves)

Memphis looks to improve brutal record vs. winning teams

The Memphis Grizzlies (12-14) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-9) in the first of four matchups this season between the teams. The Grizzlies have struggled against top competition all season, as they come into this one 1-12 against teams currently above .500, which doesn’t even include a loss at Golden State, which slipped to 13-14 after dropping four of six this month.

Memphis will be playing its third game without starting center Zach Edey. The Grizzlies are a respectable 6-7 on the road and posted their lone win against a team with a winning record in Phoenix on Oct. 29.

These teams will play a pair of games on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at FedEx Forum and conclude their 2025-26 season series on March 3. The Grizzlies won two of three over the Wolves last season, winning twice in January before falling 141-125 on April 10 in the most recent meeting. Both of Memphis’ victories came by two points and featured big games from Jaren Jackson Jr., who averaged 28.5 points and 9.5 rebounds but didn’t play in the lone loss late in the season.

Morant scored 36 in the setback, but Memphis couldn’t overcome a 44-point night from Edwards in failing to pull off a sweep. Minnesota won all four matchups in 2023-24 and has beaten the Grizzlies in eight of the last 11. Memphis had lost six straight at Target Center before its 127-125 win on Jan. 11 in a game that featured 25 lead changes. A Morant jumper with 18 seconds left provided the winning margin after Edwards failed to connect on a pair of 3-pointers in the final 7.3.

Memphis is still down 58-54 lifetime against the Timberwolves, who won 32 of the first 37 meetings and went 20-4 against the Grizzlies when they were based in Vancouver.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Timberwolves -7.5 (-110), Grizzlies +7.5 (+110)

Moneyline: Timberwolves -290, Grizzlies +235

Total: 233.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Santi Aldama

C Jaren Jackson Jr.

G Vince Williams Jr.

G Cedric Coward

TIMBERWOLVES

F Jaden McDaniels

F Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

G Donte DiVincenzo

G Bones Hyland

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

Brandon Clarke: Questionable - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

Cam Spencer: Out - Personal Reasons

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

John Konchar: Out - Left Thumb UCL Tear

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

Javon Small: Out - Left Toe Soreness

GG Jackson: Out - G League (On Assignment)

TIMBERWOLVES

Anthony Edwards: Questionable - Right Foot Injury Maintenance

Mike Conley: Out - Right Achilles Tendinopathy

Joan Beringer: Out - G League (On assignment)

Enrique Freeman: Out - G League (Two-way)

Rocco Zikarsky: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert's continued defensive impact: "His activity is so high. He's challenging so much stuff, he's switching appropriately and he's doing a great job. He's just really energized right now in all facets of the defense so when that's happening it's like I've always said, he's a top-five defense all by himself."

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories