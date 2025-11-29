Is the Grizzlies' lead guard close to return?

The Memphis Grizzlies have been getting by of late without Ja Morant.

Vince Williams Jr. has been an assist machine, and Zach Edey's return has changed the Grizzlies' defensive dynamic. Jaylen Wells has picked up his play as well.

Still, it would be nice to have Morant in the lineup, especially if he can find anything close to the form he's had in past seasons. Morant, who has been out since straining his calf Nov. 15 against Cleveland, apparently will be evaluated next week. Then a new timetable will be set.

Iisalo confirmed Ja Morant (calf strain) will be reevaluated next week when team returns from 4-game trip.



Caught some of Ja’s light on-court work during open media session of Shootaround this morning. Ja has been sidelined since Nov. 15 loss at Cleveland. https://t.co/2AacaBPqR2 pic.twitter.com/clqZlYPR3s — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) November 29, 2025

Morant was one of the least efficient high usage players in the NBA this season prior to the injury, but perhaps a reset will help. The trade rumors are still out there, even as Memphis is sitting on the edge of a play-in spot, prior to Friday night's game in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

The biggest on-court question once Morant gets back, other than the recent inaccuracy of his long-range shooting, is whether Memphis can continue some of the egalitarian offense it has displayed without him. Morant likes a lot of pick-and-rolls, and the Grizzlies have run them well of late, often with first round rookie Cedric Coward initiating and engaging Edey in the action.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies have still not had their core projected lineup of Morant, Coward, Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Edey together. It sounds like that's getting closer, but Grizzlies fans have become accustomed to setbacks. So we will wait for the latest upon the conclusion of the trip.