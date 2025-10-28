Ja Morant Takes Accountability in Grizzlies' Blowout Loss to Warriors
The Memphis Grizzlies didn't begin the season the way they would've liked, even though it started with a win. That's because several significant players on their team began the year sidelined and will remain there for the near future. Going into their Monday night contest against the Golden State Warriors, the Grizzlies had a chance to earn some much-needed momentum amid these struggles.
However, the Warriors didn't budge, separating themselves from the Grizzlies in the second half en route to a 131-118 victory. Memphis trailed by as many as 22 points in the second half, and the Grizzlies simply couldn't keep up with the offensive production of Golden State. After the game, Ja Morant decided to bear the weight of the team's loss.
"Offensively, I take the blame. They pretty much had us stagnant a lot, we was playing late shot clock stuff. That's on me, not pushing the ball," Morant said. As the clear leader of the offense, Morant understands that if the team is going to get out of slumps, he's the person the team will look to in those situations.
"We gotta get the offensive flow a little better. That's on me," Morant added. The Grizzlies converted just 12 of their 39 attempts from beyond the arc despite shooting a stellar 26-of-28 from the free-throw line. Even though the Grizzlies still had fewer turnovers than the Warriors, Morant recognized that there were some improvements that needed to be made on the offense.
Key Takeaways From The Loss
The unfortunate reality hit the Grizzlies' rookies on Monday, with both Javon Small and Cedric Coward having their worst performances since their NBA debuts. Small converted just one of his seven shot attempts, while Coward scored below double-digits for the first time in his career.
However, there still were some positives, such as the performances from both Cam Spencer and Jock Landale, who both finished the game without a miss from the field or the free-throw line. While Memphis will get to see Charles Bassey in action as early as the next game, it's still encouraging to see Landale be a contributor on the offensive end.
Regardless, a loss is a loss, and Memphis now pivots its attention to the Phoenix Suns as they stay on the West Coast during their road trip. They'll see them on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. EST as they look to avoid consecutive losses.