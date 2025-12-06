Second-round guard comes up big again in Grizzlies win
In this story:
Nothing is more valuable in the modern NBA game than consistent, efficient shooting.
Especially if it comes at a cheap price, from an unexpected source.
Cam Spencer, a 2024 second-round selection, has been a revelation for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, and especially during a 6-2 stretch without Ja Morant that incuded a 107-98 home win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. The Grizzlies outscored the reeling Clippers 53-40 in the second half. Five Memphis players scored in double figures, led by first-rounder Cedric Coward, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds. And Zach Edey, as he's done since his return from injuy, anchored a solid defense.
But Spencer also made his mark, with one of his more complete games, pairing his 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting with seven assists and five rebounds.
Spencer has now scored in double figures in six straight games, and he's made a ridiculous 10-of-14 three-point attempts in his last three games. He is repeatedly getting more than 20 minutes per night, and is rewarding coach Tuomas Iisalo with reliable playmaking in addition to the shooting.
Not bad for the 53rd pick.
So how long can this continue?
Well, the Grizzlies' guard room is about to get a lot more crowded, with Morant's return imminent (possibly as soon as Sunday in a somewhat big game against Portland) and Ty Jerome (an offseason acquisition who has yet to play) on the mend. Plus, there's Scotty Pippen, Jr., who can work his way back for toe surgery, even if that appears another month or more away.
But it's hard to see how Spencer won't find time somehow, even if everyone is healthy -- which we know, for Memphis, will never be.
His coach smiled broadly when speaking of him after another strong outing.
Iisalo said he's "surprised" that "people aren't talking" about Spencer more. They might get a chance to in the Rising Stars competition, if Spencer keeps excelling like this.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick