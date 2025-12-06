Second-round guard comes up big again in Grizzlies win

Nothing is more valuable in the modern NBA game than consistent, efficient shooting.

Especially if it comes at a cheap price, from an unexpected source.

Cam Spencer, a 2024 second-round selection, has been a revelation for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, and especially during a 6-2 stretch without Ja Morant that incuded a 107-98 home win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. The Grizzlies outscored the reeling Clippers 53-40 in the second half. Five Memphis players scored in double figures, led by first-rounder Cedric Coward, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds. And Zach Edey, as he's done since his return from injuy, anchored a solid defense.

But Spencer also made his mark, with one of his more complete games, pairing his 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting with seven assists and five rebounds.

CAM SPENCER IN THE GRIZZLIES WIN AGAINST THE CLIPPERS :



- 17 Points

- 7 Assists

- 5 Rebounds

- 7/11 FG | 3/5 3PT

- +9 +/-

- 29 Minutes



ONE WORD. WINNER. 💯 pic.twitter.com/v2wKlt1O8w — Grizz Lead (@Grizz_Lead) December 6, 2025

Spencer has now scored in double figures in six straight games, and he's made a ridiculous 10-of-14 three-point attempts in his last three games. He is repeatedly getting more than 20 minutes per night, and is rewarding coach Tuomas Iisalo with reliable playmaking in addition to the shooting.

Not bad for the 53rd pick.

"I'm fired up, I want to win. We got a great fanbase." 🔥



Cam Spencer was ELECTRIC after the Grizzlies big win@jessbensontv | tix for sunday: https://t.co/hk06TnNahA pic.twitter.com/eVPRt8SU7K — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) December 6, 2025

So how long can this continue?

Well, the Grizzlies' guard room is about to get a lot more crowded, with Morant's return imminent (possibly as soon as Sunday in a somewhat big game against Portland) and Ty Jerome (an offseason acquisition who has yet to play) on the mend. Plus, there's Scotty Pippen, Jr., who can work his way back for toe surgery, even if that appears another month or more away.

But it's hard to see how Spencer won't find time somehow, even if everyone is healthy -- which we know, for Memphis, will never be.

His coach smiled broadly when speaking of him after another strong outing.

Tuomas Iisalo on the way Cam Spencer is playing this season:



"I'm surprised people aren't talking about it more."



Then goes on to give him effusive praise on the work he put in over the summer now paying off.



"Preparation meets opportunity, good things happen."



⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OcTppsVgjq — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) December 6, 2025

Iisalo said he's "surprised" that "people aren't talking" about Spencer more. They might get a chance to in the Rising Stars competition, if Spencer keeps excelling like this.