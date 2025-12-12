All eyes will be on Ja Morant as he participates in his first game since leaving the floor in Cleveland in the first quarter of a Nov. 15 loss due to a calf injury. The standout point guard has been upgraded to probable and returns to a team that’s in much better shape due to a 7-3 run, but the Memphis Grizzlies will now be without center Zach Edey for the next few weeks.

The Jazz are in town on the heels of a 131-101 loss against Oklahoma City that featured multiple key guys on both sides sitting out. Utah has been outscored by an incredible 64 points over the last two contests, which means head coach Will Hardy should have a focused group after multiple days of practice afforded by the NBA Cup quarterfinals taking center stage.

Vitals - How to Watch Jazz at Grizzlies

Game date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 5, 7:10 p.m. CST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), Kiswe (Jazz+), KJZZ-TV (Jaz)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), 97.5 The Zone (Jazz)

Memphis looks to persevere minus Edey against slumping Utah

The Memphis Grizzlies (11-13) host the Utah Jazz (8-15) in the first matchup of the season between teams. The Grizzlies have struggled against opponents with winning records, but have done a nice job against teams with losing records and will get another opportunity to flex some muscle as they look to pull within one game of .500 for the first time since Nov. 2.

After a dreadful start, the Grizzlies have won seven of nine to restore hope that this won’t be a dreadful first full season under new head coach Tuomas Iisalo. The surge has come despite the continued absence of Ja Morant, who was upgraded to ‘questionable’ for this contest and is expected to return after a 10-game absence.

This is the first matchup between these teams, who will again square off at FedEx Forum on Feb. 20 in the first game after the All-Star break. The next meeting will come in Utah’s Delta Center on Dec. 23, and the season series will be closed out on April 10 in Game 81 for both.

Memphis won all four of last season’s games and own a five-game win streak over the Jazz into Friday’s contest. Utah’s last win in the series came in Memphis on Nov. 10, 2023 in a 127-121 result secured by Lauri Markkanen’s 26 points. Keyonte George, then a rookie, added 11 assists.

The Grizzlies won the most recent encounter 140-103 on March 25, doubling up Utah 76-38 in the second half in Salt Lake City. Memphis had 10 players score at least eight points in the blowout win, led by Desmond Bane’s 21 points. Morant was sidelined.

Memphis’ five-game win streak is part of a 7-2 run against the Jazz dating back to the beginning of 2023. Utah is still up 65-37 lifetime against the Grizzlies, having won 22 of 23 meetings while the team was based in Vancouver until the conclusion of the 2000-01 season. The Grizzlies won their first two games against the Jazz upon moving to Memphis.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings) https://sportsbook.draftkings.com/event/uta-jazz-%2540-mem-grizzlies/33284643

Spread: Grizzlies -6.5 (-115), Jazz +6.5 (+105)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -205, Jazz +250

Total: 242.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Jock Landale



G Ja Morant

G Cedric Coward

JAZZ

F Svi Mykhailuk

F Lauri Markkanen

C Josef Nurkic

G Keyonte George

G Ace Bailey

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Probable - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

John Konchar: Out - Left Thumb UCL Tear

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

Javon Small: Out - Left Toe Soreness

Jamahl Mashack: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

GG Jackson: Out - G League (On Assignment)

JAZZ

Walker Kessler: Out - Left Shoulder Injury Recovery

Taylor Hendricks: Out - G League (On Assignment)

Georges Niang: Out - Left Foot Fourth Metatarsal Stress Reaction

Cody Williams: Out - G League (On Assignment)

John Tonje: Out - G League (Two-way)

Oscar Tshiebwe: Out - G League (Two-way)

Elijah Harkless: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on Jaren Jackson Jr.: "There are several components there that make him a great player. He is a very good player on the perimeter, very good player on the inside. It’s just a matter of time before (his numbers) are up again."

