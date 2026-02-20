Markkanen out, How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Utah Jazz, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz get back at it after the All-Star break, beginning a final stretch where they’ll be doing much more losing than winning if all goes as planned.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was supposed to be in the mix for this return to FedEx Forum but has been ruled out the rest of the season after undergoing a procedure to remove a benign tumor in his knee after being diagnosed with Pigmented Villonodular Synovitis of the knee (PVNS). He played a couple of games with the Jazz, made his home debut in Utah and won’t play again until ‘26-’27.

Ja Morant is again ruled out, getting shelved for a few more weeks due to elbow soreness related to the UCL sprain that has kept him out since Jan. 21. Ty Jerome, Santi Aldama, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope won’t play, while Walter Clayton Jr., acquired from the Jazz, is listed as doubtful.

Utah has listed Lauri Markkanen as questionable most of the day, but downgraded him to doubtful before ruling him out over an hour prior to tip. In addition to Jackson, guard Keyonte George and center Jusuf Nurkic will be absent from the starting lineup. Vince Williams Jr., returning to face the Grizzlies, should be part of Will Hardy’s rotation.

Memphis has dropped four consecutive games and is 2-10 over its last dozen, while the Jazz are 4-13. The Jazz are 7-20 on the road and 10-25 against West foes. The Grizzlies are a respectable 16-21 in conference games and are 10-15 at home.

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 20, 7:10 p.m. EST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Peacock, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), Root Sports Northwest (Jazz)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), 97.5 The Zone (Jazz)

Grizzlies look for sixth win in seven tries vs. Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-33) host the Utah Jazz (18-38) in a contest between teams who hooked up for one of the most memorable trades during deadline week, resulting in Jackson being moved to Salt Lake City.

His return would’ve made this a special night if he were suiting up, but that will have to wait until some time next season.

Memphis and Utah have split this season’s meetings, played a couple of weeks apart in 2025’s final month. The Jazz snapped a five-game skid at the hands of the Grizzlies with a 130-126 victory at FedEx Forum on Dec. 12, while Memphis returned the favor in Utah on Dec. 23, rolling 137-128 behind a 37-point outburst from Aldama, who also led the way with 22 in the first meeting.

Keyonte George scored 39 points last time he was in Memphis, so he’s got to be bummed not to be able to suit up, while Kyle Filipowski finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds in the most recent matchup.

The Grizzlies swept 2024-25’s encounters by averaging over 128 points per game, so scoring hasn’t been an issue when these teams have gotten together. The Jazz own a 68-43 lifetime lead dating back to 1996. Utah won 22 of the first 23 matchups when the Griz were based in Vancouver.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5 (-105), Jazz +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Timberwolves -130, Jazz +110

Total: 237.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

PROJECTED STARTERS

JAZZ

F Ace Bailey

F Cody Williams

C Kyle Filipowski

G Isaiah Collier

G Brice Sensabaugh

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

C Kyle Anderson

G Cam Spencer

G Jahmai Mashack

INJURY REPORT

JAZZ

Lauri Markkanen: Out - Illness

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out - Left Knee Injury Recovery

Keyonte George: Out - Right Ankle Sprain

Jusuf Nurkic: Out - Nose Injury Management

Walker Kessler: Out - Left Shoulder Injury Recovery

Oscar Tshiebwe: Available - Concussion Protocol

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Left Elbow UCL Strain

Santi Aldama: Out - Right Knee Injury Management

Cedric Coward: Out - Right Knee Hyperextension

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Right 5th Finger Surgery Recovery

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

Walter Clayton Jr.: Doubtful - Right Calf Contusion

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Left Great Toe Injury Management

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Injury Management