Memphis Grizzlies-Detroit Pistons Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Friday, Mar. 13, 6:30 p.m. CST, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 97.1 FM The Ticket (Detroit)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-42) and Detroit Pistons (47-18) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Pistons winning the first, 114-106, on November 3rd.

The Grizzlies are 32-29 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 16-15 in home games and 16-14 in road games. The Grizzlies won the season series, 2-0, against the Pistons in the 2024-2025 regular season as well as 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Javon Small

G Jaylen Wells

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F GG Jackson

F Taylor Hendricks

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham

G Marcus Sasser

C Jalen Duren

F Duncan Robinson

F Tobias Harris

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Jaylen Wells: Questionable - Shoulder

GG Jackson: Questionable - Foot

Walter Clayton Jr.: Doubtful - Ankle

Cedric Coward: Available - Knee

Cam Spencer: Available - Back

Ty Jerome: Available - Calf

Taj Gibson: Questionable - Reconditioning

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management

Javon Small: Available - Two-Way

Rayan Rupert: Available - Two-Way

Jahmai Mashack: Available - Two-Way

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

PISTONS

Ausar Thompson: Doubtful - Ankle

Tobias Harris: Questionable - Hip

Caris LeVert: Probable - Wrist

Bobi Klintman: Available - Recalled from G League assignment

Tolu Smith III: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Isaac Jones: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Wendell Moore Jr.: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +15.5 (-106), Pistons -15.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +810, Pistons -1400

Total points scored: 232.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on Khris Middleton after their loss to the Dallas Mavericks: "What did he score 11 or 13 points in a row? First two threes, very little contest on that and I think that's a good learning experience for our younger guys that when you allow a guy to get hot like this, now it's going to be very difficult."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket