Memphis Grizzlies-Detroit Pistons Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Friday, Mar. 13, 6:30 p.m. CST, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 97.1 FM The Ticket (Detroit)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-42) and Detroit Pistons (47-18) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Pistons winning the first, 114-106, on November 3rd.
The Grizzlies are 32-29 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 16-15 in home games and 16-14 in road games. The Grizzlies won the season series, 2-0, against the Pistons in the 2024-2025 regular season as well as 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Javon Small
G Jaylen Wells
C Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F GG Jackson
F Taylor Hendricks
PISTONS
G Cade Cunningham
G Marcus Sasser
C Jalen Duren
F Duncan Robinson
F Tobias Harris
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Jaylen Wells: Questionable - Shoulder
GG Jackson: Questionable - Foot
Walter Clayton Jr.: Doubtful - Ankle
Cedric Coward: Available - Knee
Cam Spencer: Available - Back
Ty Jerome: Available - Calf
Taj Gibson: Questionable - Reconditioning
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management
Javon Small: Available - Two-Way
Rayan Rupert: Available - Two-Way
Jahmai Mashack: Available - Two-Way
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
PISTONS
Ausar Thompson: Doubtful - Ankle
Tobias Harris: Questionable - Hip
Caris LeVert: Probable - Wrist
Bobi Klintman: Available - Recalled from G League assignment
Tolu Smith III: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Isaac Jones: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Wendell Moore Jr.: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +15.5 (-106), Pistons -15.5 (-114)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +810, Pistons -1400
Total points scored: 232.5 (over -112, under -108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on Khris Middleton after their loss to the Dallas Mavericks: "What did he score 11 or 13 points in a row? First two threes, very little contest on that and I think that's a good learning experience for our younger guys that when you allow a guy to get hot like this, now it's going to be very difficult."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket