Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 2, 9:30 p.m. CST, Crypto.com Arena

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Spectrum SportsNet LA

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/AM 680 (Memphis), ESPN LA 710 AM, 980 AM (California)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (15-18) and Los Angeles Lakers (20-11) meet for the second of three matchups this season, with the Lakers winning the first in October. The Grizzlies are 41-70 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 25-31 in home games and 16-39 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ja Morant

G Cedric Coward

C Santi Aldama

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

LAKERS

G Luka Doncic

G Marcus Smart

C DeAndre Ayton

F Jake LaRavia

F LeBron James

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Jaylen Wells: Questionable - Hamstring

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable - Hamstring

Vince Williams Jr.: Out - Knee

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

John Konchar: Out - Thumb

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

LAKERS

Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable - Leg

Austin Reaves: Out - Calf

Rui Hachimura: Out - Calf

Gabe Vincent: Out - Back

Adou Thiero: Out - Knee

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +4.5 (-112), Lakers -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +154, Lakers -184

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -114, under -106)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on the final possession against the Sixers: "We went through that we had had a foul to give over in the timeout, that was one of the things we wanted, if presented with the opportunity. But we were also very cognizant of the fact that they have a couple of players that are very good that if you foul in the wrong point with the pick-up that you're going to end up with a free throw right there or send the game to the free throw line. So, those are the end-game situations. I thought, overall, we played a very good game, unfortunately ball didn't bounce to us in the end."

