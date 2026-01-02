Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 2, 9:30 p.m. CST, Crypto.com Arena
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Spectrum SportsNet LA
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/AM 680 (Memphis), ESPN LA 710 AM, 980 AM (California)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (15-18) and Los Angeles Lakers (20-11) meet for the second of three matchups this season, with the Lakers winning the first in October. The Grizzlies are 41-70 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 25-31 in home games and 16-39 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ja Morant
G Cedric Coward
C Santi Aldama
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
LAKERS
G Luka Doncic
G Marcus Smart
C DeAndre Ayton
F Jake LaRavia
F LeBron James
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Jaylen Wells: Questionable - Hamstring
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable - Hamstring
Vince Williams Jr.: Out - Knee
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
John Konchar: Out - Thumb
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
LAKERS
Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable - Leg
Austin Reaves: Out - Calf
Rui Hachimura: Out - Calf
Gabe Vincent: Out - Back
Adou Thiero: Out - Knee
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +4.5 (-112), Lakers -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +154, Lakers -184
Total points scored: 238.5 (over -114, under -106)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on the final possession against the Sixers: "We went through that we had had a foul to give over in the timeout, that was one of the things we wanted, if presented with the opportunity. But we were also very cognizant of the fact that they have a couple of players that are very good that if you foul in the wrong point with the pick-up that you're going to end up with a free throw right there or send the game to the free throw line. So, those are the end-game situations. I thought, overall, we played a very good game, unfortunately ball didn't bounce to us in the end."
MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES
Memphis Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo should be on firing block by month's end
Three New Year's resolutions for Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
Why holding onto Ja Morant might still be the Grizzlies’ best move
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.