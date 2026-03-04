Memphis Grizzlies reward prospering forward "O-Max" after 2026 surge

The Memphis Grizzlies continue to build for the future while playing out the string on a 2025-26 season that has seen them hammer the reset button on a rebuild.

One piece who has impressed enough to secure a spot on future rosters is Canadian forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who signed on a two-way contract in September after playing 92 games over two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. He’s now been rewarded with a multi-year standard contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Prosper, who goes by “O-Max," has provided the energy he’s become known for but has demonstrated a level of efficiency that has brought his game to a new level. He’s averaged 7.6 points on 54 percent shooting over 36 games, but it’s averaging 14.0 points on 67.5% shooting over the last nine that put him over the top.

The Montreal native who spent two seasons at Marquette after beginning his college career at Clemson was selected with the No. 24 pick by the Sacramento Kings in 2023. He was quickly traded to Dallas, where he started once as a rookie and ultimately averaged 10 minutes per game, struggling to make a significant impact due to sub-40 percent shooting that included a 26 percent clip from 3-point range. He spent time working on improving his skills with the Memphis Hustle over the first few months of the NBA season.

Prosper’s two points over 24 minutes in Tuesday’s 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves matched his lowest output since Jan. 30, but he’d been on quite the run prior to that and has become a factor in the frontcourt since 2026 began. After missing 10 of his first 11 3-point attempts, Prosper began knocking shots from beyond the arc down with regularity just before Christmas, making six of nine between Dec. 20-28.

In a game prior to the All-Star break in Portland, Prosper shot 7-for-8 on 3-pointers to finish with a season-high 25 points. He scored 23 points just after the break in a home date against a Utah Jazz, shooting 10-for-16. Prosper closed out February with the first double-digit rebounding effort of his career, grabbing 10 boards against the Mavericks.

The 23-year-old athletic combo forward should see plenty of minutes over the final weeks of the season and is now under contract alongside Santi Aldama, Taylor Hendricks, G.G Jackson and injured center Zack Edey and Brandon Clarke up front.