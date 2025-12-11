Memphis Grizzlies rule key player out for a month due to ankle injury

Even as Ja Morant is set to return in Friday’s home game against the Utah Jazz, the Memphis Grizzlies will again be without their driving force this season.

Zach Edey, who has blossomed into the team’s top difference maker at both ends of the floor, has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left ankle. According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the plan is to let the 7-foot-4 second-year center heal up for four weeks before a decision is made on how to proceed.

“This is a management plan to optimize Zach’s long-term health in consultation with the Grizzlies and medical experts,” agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN. "Following this step, the short and long-term prognosis for Zach is excellent."

"Following this step, the short- and long-term prognosis for Zach is excellent," Bartelstein added. Edey has averaged 16.5 points, 14 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 6 games, with Memphis winning seven of its last nine. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2025

It appears Edey felt some discomfort and was diagnosed with a stress reaction that could lead to something far worse if he tries to play through the injury, so the decision was made to shelve him through the rest of December. A four-week timeline suggests he could be ready to return to action just after the first week of January.

Edey made the All-Rookie first team last season, but his play thus far has been nothing short of a revelation. After missing the first 13 games following offseason ankle surgery, Edey’s dramatic leap in efficiency and production over the 11 games he participated in had him in the NBA Most Improved Player race.

Although Jaren Jackson Jr. secured a five-year, $240 million extension over the summer, Edey’s dominant start to his second season has many believing he’s the player on the roster best suited to build around. Edey has averaged 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks despite playing just 25.8 minutes per game and has produced five double-doubles, putting together games where he’s registered five blocks and grabbed 19 rebounds.

Edey torched Sacramento for 32 points and 17 rebounds on 16-for-20 shooting on Nov. 30 and has led the Grizzlies to a 7-3 record in games he’s started and played more than 20 minutes. Memphis is just 4-10 when he’s exited early or been unavailable.

Morant and Edey have played less than six minutes together all season, so this news is indeed a huge buzzkill to those hoping that the giant center’s presence as a rim protector and pick-and-roll partner would help Morant find his footing in what has thus far been an incredibly inefficient seventh pro season.

The Grizzlies are on a 7-2 run entering Friday’s game against the Jazz and suffered one of those losses against Denver after Edey left with a head injury following just a few minutes of toiling with Nikola Jokic in the paint. He fouled out in Sunday’s 119-96 win over Portland and received a technical for expressing his displeasure with the whistle but nevertheless still finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in just over 20 minutes of action.

Replacing Edey's production will require Jackson to step up

Edey’s absence will put more pressure on Jackson to get right after a slow start and will require Morant to hit the ground running as he returns from a calf strain. Jock Landale has started every game in which Edey has been sidelined and will likely move back into head coach Tuomas Iisalo’s first five.

The Grizzlies open 2026 at Crypto.com Arena with a pair of games against the L.A. Lakers before returning home to play seven games at FedEx Forum between Jan. 6-25. The hope is that Edey will be able to return in time to participate in Memphis’ lone excursion in that stretch as the team is scheduled to play a pair of games in Europe vs. the Orlando Magic on Jan. 15 and 18. The Griz will play in Berlin, Germany’s Uber Arena before the teams reconvene at London’s 02 Arena a few nights later.

Edey will no longer qualify for any postseason awards as a result of this injury news since he won’t clear the 65-game threshold required for hardware. He participated in 66 games as a rookie, starting 55, and finished with 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. The hope is that he can return completely healthy to finish off what has been an encouraging season by helping the Grizzlies compete for a spot in the NBA playoffs, likely through the play-in.

