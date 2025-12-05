Zach Edey-led "Grit and Grind" rebirth taking shape for Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are in a state of flux. That’s nothing new in the NBA. Half the league is either in turmoil or rebuilding on the run. Having abruptly fired head coach Taylor Jenkins in late March and potentially moving on from the face of the franchise over the next few weeks, the Griz rank near the top of the list in the league’s drama rankings.

Fortunately, a development to be excited about beyond Ja Morant’s imminent return has materialized. Even more exciting for loyal Grizzlies fans, it’s multi-faceted.

“Grit and grind” may be on its way back.

These young guys have some bite to them.

Morant has been brash and brilliant, but he’s not part of the era that best defines Grizzlies basketball. Jaren Jackson Jr. is a Defensive Player of the Year recipient, but he also arrived just after the “grit and grind” era came to an end, joining the last team to include Marc Gasol and Mike Conley.

“Grit and grind,” part 2, starts with Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 center who many had doubts could ever excel in the fast-paced NBA has quickly proven those naysayers wrong. He’s earned the nickname “Big Zamboni” from head trainer Eric Schmitt, who came a few years after the Grizzlies grinded out wins through toughness and an edge that occasionally crossed the line.

Zach Randolph was the face of that era. Tony Allen was the enforcer.

Edey can be the face of this era and the enforcer.

Zach Edey said trainer Eric Schmitt came up with the Big Zamboni nickname.



"Memphis had ZBo," Edey said. "I'm ZamBo" — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) December 4, 2025

“Memphis had ZBo,” Edey told the Daily Memphian this week. “I’m ZamBo.”

Edey has already had instances where he has answered the call when tough guys around the NBA look to see if there’s anything to be concerned about when going up against one of the league’s biggest players. Draymond Green tried him months into his rookie season, tripping him and getting in a shoving match after getting tied up a few weeks later.

Zach Edey vs Draymond Green part 3:

pic.twitter.com/kOUpUw5Zx2 — Grizzlies SZN (@Grizzlies_szn) January 5, 2025

Edey took it in stride and never backed down. The other night against the Spurs, Jeremy Sochan tried to lean on him when both were tied up on the ground after chasing a loose ball and the giant dealt with that too.

Zach Edey vs Jeremy Sochan: pic.twitter.com/aNivw26OEe — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) December 3, 2025

It’s not just him demonstrating some much-needed edge. Cam Spencer plays with a fire which matches the lacrosse player he is at heart. Young perimeter defenders Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward have shown they can mix it up with guys looking to see whether they can be punked.

In the contentious game against Dallas where Morant and Klay Thompson got into it, Santi Aldama resorted to a borderline dirty play in tripping No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg by grabbing his leg while lying on the floor.

Cooper Flagg got tripped by Santi Aldama, and they are reviewing it to see if it’s a flagrant foul.



Couldn’t be more blatant. pic.twitter.com/hkipn18g85 — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) November 23, 2025

By no means am I condoning trying to hurt players, but playing with fire and fighting for every inch, even resorting to some questionable plays, is something baked into the fabric of the fondest memories Grizzlies basketball has registered.

ZamBo channeling ZBo? Other guys adopting a philosophy of fighting, quite literally for every inch? Sign all of Memphis up for that.

