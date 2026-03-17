This has been a very rough season for the Memphis Grizzlies. It seems like the Grizzlies have finally accepted reality, and is focusing on developing young talent. With roster moves and tons of injuries, the Grizzlies have spent much of the season trying to figure out who fits into its long-term plans. One of the most encouraging developments during this stretch has been the emergence of rookie guard Javon Small, who is starting to look like a legitimate piece of Memphis’ future backcourt.

Small had an amazing performance recently against the number one Detroit Pistons and scored a career high 23 points. This wasn't just a one-off game; over the past few weeks, he has been playing some confident basketball, averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Those are some serious numbers for a rookie but more importantly, he is doing it efficiently and within the flow of the offense. The game seems to be slowing down slightly, and that's rare for rookies.

Small is taking advantage of his opportunity, and what's really stood out about Small is his scoring versatility. He’s shown the ability to knock down shots from deep, attack closeouts, and create his own offense when the Grizzlies need a bucket late in the shot clock. Small is shooting around 44% from the field and a very impressive 43% from three this season.

Mar 12, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) shoots for three during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Small has quietly become one of the team’s more reliable perimeter threats. His floor spacing has opened up driving lanes for teammates and added another layer to Memphis’ offensive approach.

Not only is he flourishing as a scorer, but he has shown flashes of a natural playmaker. He's creating opportunities for his teammates and making the right reads. He likes to play in transition and pushes the pace, but he is also comfortable in a half court set. There have been several nights recently where he’s either led or been near the top of the team in assists, which says a lot about the trust he’s beginning to earn from both coaches and teammates.

Like most young guards, Small is still a work in progress on the defensive end. The effort and instincts are clearly there though. He has active hands which has led to games with multiple steals, and he has shown he can be a good on ball defender at times. He's currently averaging 0.8 steals per game, and if he continues to build strength, his two-way value could grow even more.

Since the All-Star break, Small’s production has stacked up impressively against his rookie class. He ranks fifth among rookies in scoring during that span, while sitting second in assists, steals, true shooting percentage, and three-point percentage (minimum 30 attempts). Those numbers highlight just how impactful his recent run has been, and they back up what Grizzlies fans have been seeing on the court.

Javon Small since the All-Star break:



- 5th among rookies in scoring

- 2nd among rookies in assists

- 2nd among rookies in steals

- 2nd among rookies in TS%

- 2nd among rookies in 3P% (min 30 3PA) pic.twitter.com/avy3C1hquW — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) March 16, 2026

For the season overall, Small is averaging 8.9 points, three rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 84 percent from the free-throw line. Those stats might look modest at first glance, but context matters. His role has grown significantly as the season has progressed, and his upward trajectory suggests there’s still plenty of room for development.

In a season that hasn’t always been easy for Memphis, Javon Small’s growth has been one of the brighter storylines. If he keeps trending in this direction, he won’t just be a feel-good rookie story; he could become a key part of the Grizzlies’ next competitive core.