The Grizzlies are headed into their first offseason of a rebuild under general manager Zach Kleiman, and several possible moves could be on the table.

Memphis has a chance to take advantage of an exploding market for quality role players due to apron restrictions in the NBA salary landscape. Good players on cheap contracts will always be high-value pieces in any sport, but those kinds of assets are more valuable than ever in today's NBA.

Here are three names the Grizzlies could move to capitalize on their value. A player being on this list does not mean that they will be moved, nor should they; it is simply highlighting a few good contracts the Grizzlies have on the books.

1. Ty Jerome

Mar 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) dribbles as Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ty Jerome is sneakily one of the better offensive players in the NBA. Simply put, he offers nearly 50/40/90 efficiency while making approximately $9.2 million in 2026-27 and just over $9.6 million in 2027-28.

Jerome averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 assists per game with 47/42/88 shooting splits. He did that while playing just 22.6 minutes per game. Finding production like that under contract for multiple years that costs less than $10 million annually is hard to do.

The caveat is that Jerome only played 15 games in his first season in Memphis. He missed most of the season due to a calf strain, but had the Grizzlies not been tanking, it is fair to assume he would have played more.

Jerome is also not a particularly strong defender, which was a reason why he signed the level of contract he did in the summer of 2025 following a third-place finish in sixth man of the year voting with Cleveland.

2. Santi Aldama

Dec 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) shoots as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Aldama has proved to be a useful piece in the past and earned himself a three-year extension worth $52 million last summer. A playoff-level rotation player on approximately a $17 million annual salary could be an attractive trade chip for a contender.

A criticism of Aldama is his positional fit defensively. He is not exceptionally quick, so he can struggle keeping up on the perimeter, and he is not strong enough to play the five other than in pinch spots.

Despite that, a player that has gotten better every year of his career who is still young on a manageable contract could garner plenty of interest.

3. Scotty Pippen Jr.

Feb 27, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Pippen is by far the cheapest contract on this list. He is set to make just $2.4 million in 2026-27 and $2.8 million in 2027-28. Pippen broke out at the end of 2023-24, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 assists per game in 21 contests. He carried that production into the next season, and it culminated in the postseason when he scored 28 and 30 points in back-to-back games against Oklahoma City.

Pippen could be an expendable piece with the breakout of Cam Spencer and Javon Small last season. Add a potential guard from the draft, and Pippen could be a movable piece to balance the surplus of guards the Grizzlies could have.

He is a legitimate backup point guard option on a contract that could not be any cheaper.