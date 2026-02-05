With the **NBA trade deadline set for **Thursday, February 5 at 3 p.m. ET, all eyes are fixed on Ja Morant and the looming possibility that the Memphis Grizzlies franchise cornerstone could be on the move or staying put as his current team faced off against the Sacramento Kings prior to the deadline and prevailed with a very gutsy 129-125 win as the Grizzlies were shorthanded due to the Jaren Jackson Jr trade.

In only his 3rd game back this season, Ty Jerome led all scorers tonight with 28 points on 10-14 shooting from the field. Cam Spencer had 20 points off of the bench tonight and came up big with multiple three-pointers in the 4th quarter to help the Grizz get a gutsy road win tonight to kick off a five- game West Coast road trip.

Morant who was in attendance tonight while missing his seventh game in a row due to an elbow injury, has demonstrated elite playmaking skills throughout his career but this season has been a rollercoaster. He’s appeared in just 20 games so far this season due to injuries and his on-court efficiency has dipped as he is shooting a career low 41% from the field while averaging 19.5 ppg.

The Memphis Grizzlies will NOT work with Ja Morant to send him to his preferred destination, per @KellyIko



They will send him to the team with the best offer. pic.twitter.com/BBOQU9nXv7 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 4, 2026

Trade chatter flared even more with cryptic social media posts from Morant that some interpreted as expressing frustration with the organization, as well as his reported strained relationship with the coaching staff. Rumored suitors for his services include teams like the Miami Heat and also the team the Grizz just beat , the Sacramento Kings have also expressed interest in him as they may covet Morant’s dynamic scoring and assist creation.

Yet the situation is far from cut and dry, recent reports indicate that no compelling trade package has materialized, and the Grizzlies have told teams they are comfortable keeping Morant past the deadline if the price isn’t right. With limited interest from other clubs potentially tied to his subpar play, injury concerns and Morant's current contract status. Memphis may choose to keep him as opposed to a hurried move even though all indications are pointing towards a complete Grizzlies rebuild forthcoming.

Ultimately, Thursday’s deadline looms large not just for Morant’s future but for the future direction of the Grizzlies franchise. A Morant trade would signify the end of a disappointing chapter but staying the course with him after unloading Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., doesn't appear to align with the Grizzlies future plans. Either way it goes, if JA is sent packing before the trade deadline or during the summer, Morant’s name will definitely be at the center of NBA headlines.