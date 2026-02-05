With just over seven hours remaining until the trade deadline, the 11th-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, having already traded away two other franchise pillars in Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane for draft pick-heavy packages, are trying to move on from Ja Morant.

Along with the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, (funny enough), the Sacramento Kings have often been mentioned as potential suitors for the two-time All-Star. According to one longtime insider, the Kings are not exactly a realistic destination.

"To be clear, the Kings have not been pursuing Morant in any fashion. It’s the Grizzlies who have been making the rounds trying to get something done," Amick said. "What’s more, the Kings are known to have fit and chemistry concerns regarding Morant that are impediments in their own right."

"While the Kings have kept the door to the Morant possibility cracked barely open, there’s only a real conversation to be had if the Grizzlies send substantive draft capital in addition to Morant," The Athletic's Sam Amick said. "The problem with that stance, of course, is that the Grizzlies see the situation in the exact opposite light. If they’re going to take on a bad contract from a team like the Kings, they want draft capital coming their way. In terms of finding a deal point, you can’t be much farther apart than that."

The Kings thinking in that aspect presumably comes from the prospect of being locked into Morant's contract going forward after seeing some decline in production and efficiency over the past season and some change. He earns $39.4 million this season, followed by $42 million next season and $44.8 million in 2027-2028.

"Miami and Minnesota remain the most often mentioned Morant teams besides Sacramento, but the Heat and Timberwolves — like so many other teams — must first be mindful of the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes that are (far and away) the bigger priority," Amick concluded. "And Morant's market, clearly, continues to be shockingly low."

Additionally, the feeling seems to be mutual for Morant, who doesn't want to end up in Sacramento, who are in sole possession of the worst record in the NBA without any overt signs of tanking.

"The Sacramento Kings have inquired about trading for Grizzlies star Ja Morant, but the point guard is not interested in a trade to Sacramento, league sources tell ClutchPoints," ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly said. Morant and his camp have the Miami Heat as his preferred trade destination."

