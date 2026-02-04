Memphis Grizzlies-Sacramento Kings Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 9:00 p.m. CST, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), NBC Sports California (Sacramento)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 105.3 FM, Sactown Sports 1140 AM (Sacramento)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (19-29) and Sacramento Kings (12-39) meet for the third of four matchups this season, with the Grizzlies having won both in late November. The Grizzlies lost the season series, 2-1, in 2024-2025. The Grizzlies are 52-59 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 35-21 in home games and 17-38 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ty Jerome
G Cedric Coward
C Jock Landale
F Jaylen Wells
F GG Jackson
KINGS
G Russell Westbrook
G Zach Lavine
C Domantas Sabonis
F DeMar DeRozan
F Zion Williamson
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Walter Clayton Jr.: Out - Trade
Taylor Hendricks: Out - Trade
Kyle Anderson: Out - Trade/Illness
Georges Niang: Out - Trade/Foot
Santi Aldama: Questionable - Knee
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Doubtful - Toe
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
KINGS
Russell Westbrook: Available - Foot
Domantas Sabonis: Questionable - Back
De'Andre Hunter: Available - Trade
Keegan Murray: Out - Ankle
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +2.5 (-112), Kings -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +112, Kings -132
Total points scored: 229.5 (over -106, under -(114)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Former Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. speaking about the Grizzlies after his last game with the franchise: "We got three rising stars, a lot of young talent, GG, he was paying well too today. You just know what you're going to get from them, they're consistent, and that's rare when you're young. They don't have to be consistent, they're growing, but they just happen to be and I'm glad to play with them."
