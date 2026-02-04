Memphis Grizzlies-Sacramento Kings Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 9:00 p.m. CST, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), NBC Sports California (Sacramento)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 105.3 FM, Sactown Sports 1140 AM (Sacramento)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (19-29) and Sacramento Kings (12-39) meet for the third of four matchups this season, with the Grizzlies having won both in late November. The Grizzlies lost the season series, 2-1, in 2024-2025. The Grizzlies are 52-59 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 35-21 in home games and 17-38 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Jock Landale

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

KINGS

G Russell Westbrook

G Zach Lavine

C Domantas Sabonis

F DeMar DeRozan

F Zion Williamson

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Walter Clayton Jr.: Out - Trade

Taylor Hendricks: Out - Trade

Kyle Anderson: Out - Trade/Illness

Georges Niang: Out - Trade/Foot

Santi Aldama: Questionable - Knee

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Doubtful - Toe

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

KINGS

Russell Westbrook: Available - Foot

Domantas Sabonis: Questionable - Back

De'Andre Hunter: Available - Trade

Keegan Murray: Out - Ankle

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +2.5 (-112), Kings -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +112, Kings -132

Total points scored: 229.5 (over -106, under -(114)

QUOTABLE

Former Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. speaking about the Grizzlies after his last game with the franchise: "We got three rising stars, a lot of young talent, GG, he was paying well too today. You just know what you're going to get from them, they're consistent, and that's rare when you're young. They don't have to be consistent, they're growing, but they just happen to be and I'm glad to play with them."

