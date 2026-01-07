News on Wembanyama, Morant comes down before Spurs-Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies saw their chances of snapping a four-game losing streak take a hit pre-game on Tuesday night. San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama will play, albeit as a reserve tied to an unspecified minutes restriction. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies didn't get similar news on Ja Morant, who will sit for a second consecutive game.

The Grizzlies come off back-to-back losses in L.A. against the Lakers that unfolded in similar fashion. Memphis played well, then wilted late. The Griz are therefore 0-2 in 2026 and have dropped four straight as they open a stretch of eight of nine at FedEx Forum.

San Antonio comes off an upset loss at home against Portland but has only dropped consecutive games three times all season. The Spurs have won their last six true road games and are 13-5 on the road.

Coward has been ruled out but there’s still no official word on the severity of his ankle sprain that knocked him out of Sunday’s game in L.A. in the second quarter. Vince Williams Jr., who has missed multiple games, will soften the impact of Morant's absence by returning to the mix.

Memphis finished 6-6 in December and is 7-9 at home this season. The Grizzlies are a brutal 2-17 against teams with winning records and face a grueling stretch to open ‘26 despite being at home for nine of the next 11.

INJURY REPORT

SPURS

Victor Wembanyama: Available - Left Knee Bone Bruise

Devin Vassell: Out - Left Adductor Strain

Harrison Ingram: Out - G League (Two-way)

David Jones Garcia: Out - G League (Two-way)

Stanley Umude: Out - G League (Two-way)

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Right Calf Contusion

Vince Williams Jr.: Available - Left Patellar Tendinitis

Cedric Coward: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

John Konchar: Out - Left Thumb UCL Tear

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

Jahmal Mashack: Out - G League (Two-way)

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 7:10 p.m.CST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (Spurs)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), KENS (Spurs)

Spurs look to clinch season series vs. Grizzlies for first time since ‘18

The Memphis Grizzlies (15-20) host the San Antonio Spurs (25-10) in their third of four matchups of the season. San Antonio has won the first two 111-101 and 126-119, so a victory here puts them on the cusp of winning a season series over Memphis for the first time since a 4-0 sweep in ‘17-’18. The Grizzlies won 13 consecutive games from Jan. 2021-March 2024 before failing to break out the brooms in last season’s final matchup.

The Grizzlies dropped a pair of games in San Antonio, but neither Wembanyama nor Morant participated. Harrison Barnes averaged 26.5 points in the victories.

The Spurs have a huge edge in the all-time series against Memphis 78-42, and five of the last six contests have featured 237 or more points. San Antonio won the first four matchups in ‘95-’96 when the Grizzlies entered the league and won 21 consecutive games between ‘97 and 2002.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Spurs +7.5 (-112), Grizzlies -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Spurs -285, Grizzlies +230

Total: 238.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

SPURS

F Julian Champagnie

F Harrison Barnes

C Luke Kornet

G De’Aaron Fox

G Stephon Castle

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Jock Landale

G Cam Spencer

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

QUOTABLE

Spurs forward Harrison Barnes on NBA’s 65-game rule for awards: "Which is more important? The impact a layer creates, or just playing in every game? Are we really going to make an issue out of it for a player who’s performed at an elite level just because they ended up with 64 games?"

