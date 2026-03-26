Airing live on TBS at 10 o'clock eastern on Thursday night, March 26th, the 2-seed Houston Cougars face off with the 3-seed Illinois Fightin' Illini in one of the all-time college basketball traditions: The Sweet 16.

One similarity in level of excitement between March Madness and playoffs of professional sports is how fans are treated with an entire day of late postseason play from the cream of the crop teams, generally the best groups all season, with some cinderellas sprinkled in of course who are catching fire at the right time.

With marquee matchups galore to look forward to this weekend, let's zoom in on one marquee matchup in the south bracket – Houston vs Illinois

Off the bat, we need to mention that the South bracket is being played in Houston, Texas; fun fact: the University of Houston, Texas not so surprisingly is located in the city of Houston, Texas; another fun fact: Kingston Flemings is a local Texas basketball legend from the area

One could make the case that Houston might have somewhat of a homecourt advantage playing this high-stakes neutral site game in Houston, but sometimes in basketball, like poker, you just have to play the hand you're dealt.

Both teams are absolutely loaded with talent, starting with point guards Flemings and point (guard? forward? wing?) Keaton Wagler (Illinois), along with Houston bolstering other guards to keep an eye on in Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan, and Isiah Harwell.



Each team rides with deep frontcourts between Chris Cenac Jr. and JoJo Tugler for Houston, along with Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovic, and the stetch-four Ivisic brothers, Tomislav and Zvonimir.

With Illinois outscoring Penn by 35 in round one and VCU by 21 in round two, will they be able to keep up the lights out shooting against one of the toughest defenses in college hoops in Houston?

Houston also has blown the doors of the competition so far, beating Idaho and Texas A&M by 31 PTS a piece over the opening weekend; how will Illinois respond to their physicality?

Houston freshman PF Chris Cenac Jr. to @PaperCityMag on facing Illinois: "We haven't played a team like them probably all year. It's a great challenge. We're going to be ready for it... They're a great offensive rebounding team. So that's something we're going to have to bring." pic.twitter.com/be6aW98FkE — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) March 26, 2026

Kingston Flemings and Keaton Wagler break down each other's games

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings speaks during a practice session press conference ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Chris Baldwin of PaperCityMag talked with Chris Cenac Jr., Kingston Flemings, and Keaton Wagler, among with more players before the marquee matchup in the Sweet 16.

With rebounding instincts being one of Cenac's elite traits, he knows when the matchup is tough, telling Chris Baldwin, "we haven't played a team like them probably all year. It's a great challenge. We're going to be ready for it... They're a great offensive rebounding team. So that's something we're going to have to bring."

University of Houston freshman point guard Kingston Flemings says Illinois freshman star Keaton Wagler reminds him of NBA superstar Luka Doncic with his unique pace: "I like the way he plays through contact. His pace. You see when he's getting downhill, it doesn't look like he's… https://t.co/OLrvRAYzlK pic.twitter.com/rWzzljA61n — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) March 25, 2026

The skill of Keaton Wagler has blown away his peer in Kingston Flemings, comparing the Illinois Guard to Luka Doncic for the pace Wagler plays at between his decelerating body control, bump-and-finish style hunting contact, and his shooting ability:

I (like) the way he plays through contact, his pace.



You see when he is getting downhill, it does not look like he is playing that fast. But he is quick. I do not like giving a lot of people like Luka, but it is kind of like when you get to the rim, he is kind of like Luka, he got slow steps into it, he draws fouls that way.



Sometimes when you are looking on film, you are like, oh he is probably easy to guard, he is not fast like that; but, when you really are guarding him, you know he is using his weight in different ways, using his strength in different ways to get to his spots.



And obviously, everyone has seen his shooting ability, he had 46 on like 9 for 11 from three, which is crazy.



So, I would say his shooting ability, and the way he plays through contact, for sure. Kingston Flemings

Illinois star Keaton Wagler to @PaperCityMag on Houston PG Kingston Flemings: "He makes the right decision. He's also super quick..He gets to his pull-up, which he like never misses.. They'll give him the ball in late-game scenarios and he'll shoot it with confidence every time." pic.twitter.com/KZKrgUY2j9 — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) March 25, 2026

Keaton Wagler is equally impressed by Kingston Flemings, breaking down his fellow creator's game:

He is a really good player.



He makes the right decision.



He is also super quick, he gets downhill.



He gets to his pull-up, which he like never misses.



Plays good in transition, and also he plays with a lot of confidence and carries himself the right way.



They will give him the ball in late-game scenarios and he will shoot it with confidence every time, no matter what it is whether it is getting to the rim or shooting the three. Keaton Wagler

Wagler's game offers a pull-up 3pt shooting downhill decelerating point guard's game in a point forward's body; while his defensive development will be the biggest wildcard determining his potential as a starter, the offense is sublime, exciting, and quick, creating efficient looks from three and at the rim for his team as a near-one man offensive engine.

Flemings brings more intensity to both ends of the floor, and is just as electric if not more as a playmaker and shot creator for the team, able to attack the rim at will. Fine-tuning the pull-up 3pt shot is one way he can take his game to another level; any team would be thrilled to land a true point guard to put everyone in place with a modern skill-set to get to any spot he wants, make good quick team-first decisions, and consistently create good looks for the whole team.

With the #2 pick in the Guards Only 2026 NBA Draft...



Kingston Flemings!



"I think the defensive thing does put Flemings in a different tier than the other guards... Flemings has the tools to be a legit plus."



- @bjpf_ on 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/eKcZQ712YW — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 27, 2026

With a matchup featuring two potential Top-5 picks, three potential lottery picks with Chris Cenac Jr., and talent in every direction, any fan of a team with a golden lottery ticket in the 2026 draft won't want to miss this March Madness marquee matchup.