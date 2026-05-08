With the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery right around the corner, Sunday May 10th on Mother's Day afternoon, the possibilities for every team still feel endless. Mothers everywhere aren't mad at you for not spending time with her to watch a mascot play the basketball lottery, they're just disappointed.

But the NBA Draft Lottery has something magical about it, like Christmas Morning while the presents are still wrapped, and the feeling of *anything can happen* is still in the air; this Sunday, the lottery ping pong balls can bounce in just about any direction, which is what makes the wait so exciting.

The Memphis Grizzlies finished the 2025-26 season with the 6th-best Draft Lottery odds, giving them a 9-9.6% chance at jumping up to each of the top 4 picks and an 8.6% chance at staying at the 6th slot. The most likely individual outcome for the Grizzlies' pick is falling back a slot or two, with a 29.7% chance at 7th and a 20.6% chance at 8th; there's also a small chance of falling to 9th at 3.7% odds, along with a 0.2% chance at slipping all the way down to 10th.

With one final roll of the Tankathon dice, how could the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery shake out for the Grizzlies and the rest of the NBA?

2026 NBA Mock Draft - First Round

Tankathon Lottery | Tankathon Lottery

Congrats to the Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, and Memphis Grizzlies for winning the 2026 NBA Draft Mock Lottery!



Here's my Memphis Grizzlies Mock Draft 1.0



and without further ado.. Memphis Grizzlies Pre-Lottery 2026 NBA Mock Draft 2.0

With the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Mock Draft, the Charlotte Hornets select...

1. Charlotte Hornets – Cameron Boozer | F | Duke

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Charlotte Hornets go from play-in darling to unfathomable lottery winner, reloading on the fly with the #1 overall pick, potentially leading the way to building an Eastern Conference powerhouse.

Charlotte couldn't ask for a better fitting potential star in Cameron Boozer, a potential generational offensive engine and the best lock to be an NBA star of any prospect.



The Hornets are a a team already thriving off threes, pace, pick-and-rolls, and rebounds, so the Hornets couldn't dream up much of a better pick-and-pop connector to grow next to their perimeter stars in LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller.

2. Sacramento Kings – AJ Dybantsa | F | Duke

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) shoots against Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Kings add a potential face of the franchise star talent in AJ Dybantsa.



The high-flying tough shotmaking walking highlight is must-see TV.



Dybantsa's development as a decision maker and shot creator to make his team better could swing how high his ceiling goes, but the scoring will be electric along the ride.

3. Washington Wizards – Darryn Peterson | G | Kansas

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Wizards add one of the most electric players in the draft in guard Darryn Peterson.



A tough shot making walking bucket, Peterson can make any shot from anywhere, projecting to be a high impact scoring and defensive prospect.



Peterson can be a nice read-and-react playmaker; while questions about how much his playmaking lifts his team around him, his two-way impact is likely to be elite from the shooting, scoring, and defense alone.

4. Memphis Grizzlies – Caleb Wilson | F | North Carolina

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Memphis is now in rebuild mode after offloading Jaren Jackson Jr. with rumors of looking to trade Ja Morant this summer. Will it be a quick rebuild, or do the Grizzlies still need more talent?



Caleb Wilson answers that as a potential high end starter with star potential as a big wing scorer and elite defender who will likely bring winning impact on both ends of the floor for his team.



Wilson joining Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells and the rest of the Grizzlies' young prospects begins to round out a formidable core going forward in Memphis.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (from Indiana) – Aday Mara | C | Michigan

Michigan center Aday Mara (15), center, celebrates a play against Saint Louis with guard Elliot Cadeau (3) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What a bounce of the lottery balls for the Los Angeles Clippers – after trading away Ivica Zubac to the Pacers in a trade deadline deal where the lottery pick only stayed in Indiana in it remained in the top-4, the pick falling to 5th means the Clippers come away with a Top-5 2026 NBA Draft Pick!



There's a ton of directions the team could go here. If L.A. expects Kawhi Leonard to want to move on soon, the team could rebuild around newly acquired Darius Garland and this new pick going forward. Picking 2026 NCAA Champion Aday Mara could be the 'two timelines' answer for Los Angeles, ideally replacing Zubac's defense, rim-rolling, and playmaking down low with immediate production while bringing one of the highest ceilings of any player for winning impact.



The 7'2" Center would immediately bolster the Clippers frontcourt talent for today and tomorrow, adding a high-end two-way starter likely to have high two-way impact as a shot-blocker, play-finisher at the rim, and playmaker out of the post and short-roll, bringing a P&R partner for Garland long term and a reliable big for Kawhi to rely on next season.

7'2" Michigan C Aday Mara is a big Final Four 2026 NBA Draft Prospect



"Mara is a guy who's been on a steady improvement timeline



To me, a no-brainer Lottery-Level guy



Great touch around the basket" - @_MikeRoth



*NEW* 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 Podcast @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/nnqzm2hjdn — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 1, 2026

6. Brooklyn Nets – Darius Acuff | G | Arkansas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots past Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Nets are still star-hunting this summer after adding a full lineup of connectors in the last draft.



Brooklyn adds a potential star guard in Darius Acuff here who will at least be getting buckets for a while at the next level as a strong guard who uses athleticism to get to his spots, make tough shots, set up others.



Acuff's lack of defense will be a huge swing factor deciding if he adds winning impact come playoff time, but he will likely score at the NBA level with ease, and look smooth doing it, giving fans a potential star to root for development.

7. Utah Jazz – Keaton Wagler | G | Illinois

UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) defends and is called for a foul against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jazz are rebuilding around players who can knock down threes, so why not add a player who not only takes and makes threes, but creates them?



Keaton Wagler has skyrocketed up draft boards as the college season goes on for his consistent shot creation as a tall pace-pushing pull-up three shooting point guard with incredible deceleration body control that allows him to penetrate the paint, read the defense, get to his spots, and create drive-and-kick threes and look-ahead plays at the rim.



Combining Wagler's shot-creation with Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkannen, and Ace Bailey could help build out the 3pt-generating scheme of Will Hardy's and Danny Ainge's dreams.

With the 4th pick in The 2026 Wings Only NBA Draft, @League_Him selects...



Keaton Wagler



"Late bloomer... 6'6", decent wingspan...



Polished, poised, calm decision maker (who) can operate out of ball screens



Super nimble, savvy at creation separation, drawing fouls



Nuclear… pic.twitter.com/EfTOTNClgw — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) March 6, 2026

8. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans) – Kingston Flemings | G | Houston

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Swooping in on the Pelicans lottery pick this year after the massive trade last summer, the Hawks can look to add a potential longterm answer at point guard in Kingston Flemings to replace former All-Star Trae Young.



Atlanta has an exciting two-way roster of team-first players between Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Onyeka Okongwu, which Flemings should fit right into with ease.



Flemings' defensive tools separates him from most guards in this class to project to have real two-way winning impact in the playoffs; his point guard savvy is his specialty, ready-made for the NBA game. Fine-tuning the pull-up three efficiency will force defenses to respect his jumper, stretching out the scoring gravity of his downhill body control drives and high-feel decision making.

With the #2 pick in the Guards Only 2026 NBA Draft...



Kingston Flemings!



"I think the defensive thing does put Flemings in a different tier than the other guards... Flemings has the tools to be a legit plus."



- @bjpf_ on 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/eKcZQ712YW — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 27, 2026

9. Dallas Mavericks – Ebuka Okorie | G | Stanford

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) dribbles against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ebuka Okorie is a name that deserves to be mentioned as high as the rest his prospect peers, being a lottery pick sitting in plain sight.



The Stanford guard is a natural point with a special combination of acceleration, body control, handle, vision, and jumper to get to any spot, make any shot, or find teammates on a dot. Okorie has one of the best turnover rates of any high usage scoring creator in recent memory, highlighting his all around scoring versatility, impressive finishing flashes, and overall decision making in his ability to get to the rack and create for the team without turning it over.



With defensive instincts and special advantage creation abilities, Okorie has a legitimate chance to have the highest All-NBA ceiling of any guard in this class if he's able to continue developing his game as a self-creating walking bucket sniper who creates advantages, open looks for teammates, and hits tough shots consistently. Okorie probably couldn't ask for a better mentor to master the art of his particular game than learning behind Kyrie Irving in Dallas.

Ebuka Okorie's 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Case



"Kyrie-esque level handles, crazy angles of finishing... that's the star potential..." - @beyondtheRK



"He pairs all of it (the speed, balance, touch, handles) that makes him such an explosive live ball driver and downhill finisher" -… pic.twitter.com/CkK9BcP8Ll — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) April 9, 2026

10. Chicago Bulls – Mikel Brown Jr | G | Louisville

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr. looks like one of the premier 3pt shooting point guards of the draft class.



As new Bulls GM Bryson Graham says the team is in a 'rebuilding' phase, Chicago adding Brown brings one of the best available talents into the building, a potentially electrifying entertaining talent as a deep jump shooter who finds open shooters.



The defense could limit his long-term two-way impact, but all it takes for any of these guards to overcome one-way impact is nuclear all-star or better offensive impact; sound easy enough?

11. Milwaukee Bucks – Labaron Philon Jr. | G | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on after a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

LaBaron Philon is an impressive development story out of Alabama, showcasing his defensive hustle tenacity in year one and his on-ball skills in year two, Philon is a walking hustle play and one of the most complete guards in this class.



Whether it be making a deflection, pushing the pace, finding an open teammate, or scoring when his team needs it, Philon helps his teams compete as a winning player with winning habits.



Milwaukee adding Philon brings in a potential star two-way guard to build an offense around as a versatile scorer, shot creator, and plus-defender, which gives fans hope to potentially find a star long-term and someone to compete right away to entice superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to stick around and play for new coach Taylor Jenkins.

*NEW* 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory Pod



2025 NBA Draft Sleepers w/ @tobias_bass!



on Yaxel Lendeborg:



"That dude, he's just an animal. He's so good defensively, rebounds, averages 1.5+ STL and ~2 BLK, he shoots threes 34% 3P%"



"That Energy is contagious." pic.twitter.com/srdAgywadn — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) February 24, 2025

12. Golden State Warriors – Yaxel Lendeborg | F/C | Michigan

Michigan Wolverines player Yaxel Lendeborg speaks during a celebration honoring the team’s NCAA men’s basketball national championship at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yaxel Lendborg is the ultimate connective play-finisher of the draft, and possibly the ideal player type to be paired with an offensive engine scoring creator with the shooting gravity of a Steph Curry; the two could create a sum of its parts that makes each other even more dangerous than on their own, like Steph's relationship with Draymond or Jokic with Aaron Gordon.



Lendeborg is a great playmaker, a sound play-finisher, a developed 3pt shooter, a versatile big wing frontcourt defender.



His two-way versatility is a great bet to be one of the best winning impact players from the draft no matter who he plays next to, while flanking Chef Curry with his two-way versatility is how to keep the chef's cupboard full a bit longer.

Yaxel Lendeborg chose Michigan over 2025 NBA Draft because scouts wanted 3&D Versatility



Now, versatility is his specialty



"235lb, 7'4" wingspan, high-volume 3pt shooter



How many people can you say that about in the world?" - @SBN_Ricky on 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 pic.twitter.com/Kb6yq8luEc — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 14, 2026

13. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers) – Brayden Burries | G | Arizona

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) attempts a three-pointer against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Thunder can't help but add good two-way players to their team.



Brayden Burries projects to be good to great in many areas, a capable two-way starter with an all-around team-first game as a potential scorer, shooter, defender.



While his ceiling may not be quite as starry as all these high-profile guards in the lottery, his complete game could lift his floor above the ones who don't make it, and normally the prospects billed high-floor turn out to bring higher two-way impact closer to tough shot making scoring stars due to the sum of their parts.

14. Miami Heat – Christian Anderson | G | Texas Tech

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Miami is looking for lottery talent after missing the playoffs, and this draft class is deep enough to supply it deep into the first round, unless everyone keeps bailing for the 2027 draft class, where there stock is likely 5+ spots higher just by default of not being in this all-time 2026 class.



Christian Anderson looks to be a steady two-way point guard with a mean pull-up three who fits Heat Culture with his toughness and team-first play.



Anderson's playmaking could unlock the rest of Miami's roster of star scorers, play-finishers, and secondary creators in Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, Kel'el Ware.

This is another, better way the draft could go for the Heat.

15. Chicago Bulls (from Portland Trail Blazers) – Chris Cenac Jr. | F/C | Houston

Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) dunks the ball as Auburn Tigers take on the Houston Cougars at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. Houston Cougars defeated Auburn Tigers 73-72. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bulls are hunting for stars, and Chris Cenac Jr. brings one of the highest upsides left in the draft class with a strong base of NBA skills to build around.



Cenac may have the best rebounding instincts in the class, helping create second chance opportunities for threes for the Bulls and Mikel Brown Jr., who Cenac also offers a natural pick-and-pop partner to build chemistry with due to his midrange jump shot that he's begun to expand to three.



Chicago will figure out which young talent gels together longterm, with Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue still offering intriguing potential, and a slew of shooting guards to see who fits best. Adding Brown and Cenac provides to impressive young pieces to consider building around with the team invested in their young prospect's development success for the team's long-term success.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix Suns) – Nate Ament | F | Tennessee

Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) defends Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Elite 8 round at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Grizzlies add local college star Nate Ament from Tennessee to a frontcourt full of talent that could end quite versatile by the end of this simulated draft.



After adding Caleb Wilson earlier in this mock, already featuring Edey and Coward, Ament would have less pressure to produce right away and hopefully be allowed to play through mistakes while aiming to make team-first plays, develop his playmaking for this roster of playfinishers, splash open threes, chase helpside blocks, and crash the glass.



There's plenty of room for Ament to improve his game long-term to reach his potential, like finishing at the rim, but he could unlock real two-way impact in the right role with the right setting around him.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Philadelphia 76ers) – Dailyn Swain | G | Texas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City adding Dailyn Swain helps them continue to build out multiple All-Defensive lineups at once.



The Texas guard developed into one of the best downhill ball-handlers in the college ranks, an elite ISO scorer via efficiency on low volume, and has proven himself as plus-defender who can make the three and will turn up good shots for great ones.



Swain gives the Thunder another potential high-floor two-way team-first player to add to its depth with a player with a rare skillset to develop self-creating tough shotmaking scoring upside.

Why Should NBA Teams Draft 6'7" Wing Dailyn Swain?



"Ideally... a connector piece who's not going to get played off the floor defensively... can hit enough open shots... has enough on-ball juice in late shot clock" - @_MikeRoth



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/Q6YDUnDswj — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 2, 2026

18. Charlotte Hornets (from Orlando Magic) – Karim Lopez | F | New Zealand Breakers

New Zealand Breakers forward Karim Lopez plays against the Utah Jazz during a NBA preseason game Oct. 4 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty ImagesL | Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Lopez impresses scouts with his NBA size, length, and potentiual.



Being the top overseas-based player in the international class could help his predraft process, as teams already like his frame and all-around game, via ESPN.



The Hornets already won the lottery with Boozer at power forward in this mock; Charlotte could look to boost its frontcourt with more versatility after finding two diverse options at center last season in Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

19. Toronto Raptors – Cameron Carr | G | Baylor

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) scores a layup as Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Raptors could look to add more talent to the backcourt after loading up at Forward last summer, though they could also address the center position with this pick.



If they go guard in a light class of bigs, Cameron Carr is arguably the best talent available, a bonafide first round pick NBA athlete and scoring prospect.



Carr helps round out Toronto's halfcourt offense and beefs up their already deadly transition attack.

20. San Antonio Spurs – (from Atlanta Hawks) – Hannes Steinbach | F/C | Washington

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Hannes Steinbach offers a relatively safer draft profile for a Spurs team already loaded with stars looking to round out its rotation of versatile bench depth.



Steinbach bring a more traditional big man skill set, doing the dirty work down low, with some modern touch to his game to give evaluators hope of a rotation-level big surfacing to the next level.



Experimenting with different lineup combos around Victor Wembanyama could prove fruitful for the franchise down the line, and with San Antonio full of guards and perimeter scorers, finding someone to help with the dirty work down low could make everyone's life a bit easier.

21. Detroit Pistons (from Minnesota Timberwolves) – Bennett Stirtz | G | Iowa

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) controls the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bennett Stirtz continues to fly up draft boards in back-to-back seasons after impressing everyone at every stop.



A pick-and-roll maestro, Stirtz can operate team-first halfcourt offense, creating a good look for himself or the team consistently, using masterful body control, handles, and playmaking vision to get to his middy, kickout to shooters, draw fouls and finish at the rim.



Detroit could use a secondary creator alongside Cade Cunningham who can help create advantages for each other, adding Stritz does that while providing a back up point guard option to run the show without sacrificing offensive identity when Cade is resting up on the bench.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Houston Rockets) – Allen Graves | F | Santa Clara

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Allen Graves is one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft class. He is one of many names who could see his stock rise even further by staying in school, but with his draft stock already fringing on seeing his name called in the lottery, this opportunity to go pro now could be too good to pass up.



Graves is an analytical darling whose stats jump off the page in winning impact (BPM) along with numbers that reflect high two-way feel and team-first decision making, like offensive rebounds (OREB%) and steals (STL%) showing instincts and anticipation, positive shooting indicators in (3PA, 3P%, FT%), and assist-to-turnover ratio (A/TO) showing team-first risk-averse decision-making.



Daryl Morey is known for star-hunting using analytics to find potential diamonds in the rough; Graves looks more and more like the diamond sitting in the rocky back half of the first round every day.

23. Atlanta Hawks (from Cleveland Cavaliers) – Morez Johnson | F/C | Michigan

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) celebrate after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

A big ball of energy, Morez Johnson can be a perimeter pest at forward who guards on the perimeter but also does some dirty work roles traditionally filled by the big down low.



The Hawks added a big name point guard prospect earlier in this Mock Draft in Kingston Flemings, so bringing in Morez helps round out the frontcourt with more complementary two-way versatility.



This reigning champ out of Michigan adds a destructive defensive force and strong play-finisher at the rim to complement Atlanta's frontcourt of Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Asa Newell.

24. New York Knicks – Meleek Thomas | G | Arkansas

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) drives against High Point Panthers guard Scotty Washington (12) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Meleek Thomas was born to play under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.



Thomas is a show-stopping walking bucket with effective flare handles and passing chops that make him an exciting watch for fans. A tough shotmaking guard and sound read-and-react shot-creator, Meleek combines high-flying athleticism and anticipation to jump passing lanes for steals, which normally could lean towards gambling, but may be effective forcing turnovers next to the Knicks big wing defenders and hustle guys in McBride, Hart, Anunoby, Bridges, Robinson.



Meleek gives the Knicks another outlet to score in the halfcourt to their already contending team, a fun sixth man streaky scorer option who could elevate to starter if he fine tunes his team-first feel.

25. Los Angeles Lakers – Jayden Quaintance | F/C | Kentucky

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) shows emotion against the St. John Red Storm in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While on a longer postseason run than expected, the Lakers are desperate for some defense, and they might just luck into one of the premier defensive prospects falling to them late in the first.



Jayden Quaintance has shown incredible defensive instincts, anticipation, active hands and mobility as a walking deflection turnover-forcing machine, a shot-blocker and steal-snagger at heart.



What role Quaintance will fill on the offensive end will determine how he stays on the court, but with a pick-and-roll partner like Luka Doncic, the point forward tide that lifts all lob threat boats, the Lakers might be able to turn this incredible defender and raw play-finisher into one of the premier two-way 4/5s around the league by asking him to protect the rim, run the floor, and roll hard to the rack.

26. Denver Nuggets – Tyler Tanner | G | Vanderbilt

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) drives to the hoop past Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) during the first half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic addressed the team's situation after his first round exit, saying they weren't good enough.



With Denver needing an infusion in talent, look no further than one of the most talented players in the draft, Tyler Tanner; the steal-forcing gym-jumping-out-of guard from Vanderbilt.



Tanner overcomes his 6-foot-flat listed height with otherworldly athleticism, next-level anticipation, and two-way feel for the game, freeing him to fly out of nowhere to force turnovers, push the pace with ease, and throw down the highlight jam for pick-six swings like his life depends on it.



Tanner could provide a unique pairing with Jokic in the 2-man game, especially if he fine-tunes that pull-up jumper, potentially making their offense even more dynamic than it already it is, while being a pest on the defensive end who projects to provide two-way impact with talented individual upside.

27. Boston Celtics – Amari Allen | F | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Amari Allen (5) drives the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Boston looks to reload here with Amari Allen, a modern wing with two-way upside.



Allen's style of play should fit in with nearly any team at the next level as a plus defender, sound playmaker, and capable outside shooter who makes winning plays.



If Boston can untap Allen's 3pt shot with more consistency, he'll fit right into their system as a plug-and-play wing they can count on to play next to a star or replace a star in any lineup.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit Pistons) – Isaiah Evans | G | Duke

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after a basket against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Even in the middle of a deep playoff run, the Minnesota Timberwolves could always sharpen their sword.



Picking up an NBA athlete like Isaiah Evans at this point in the draft is a a steal for whichever team lands him around this projected range, because he so clearly will be a great role player right away while having some legit on-ball bounce to believe in.



Evans is a money catch-and-shoot 3pt threat who counters with aggressive drives off pumpfakes when attacking closeouts; combine that with Evans versatile perimeter defense, and his two-way role becomes clear on any team, especially in Minnesota where they need someone to hit open shots from deep and at the rim after Anthony Edwards draws doubles or Julius Randle creates advantages.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio Spurs) – Joshua Jefferson | F | Iowa State

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) rebounds during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Joshua Jefferson brings a strong all-around game at forward with a high-floor to be a good basketball player quickly at the next level.



While his upside might not be as flashy as others, Jefferson projects to be a great defensive big wing who does a little bit of everything as a rebounder, passer, scorer, and capable 3pt shooter.



His C&S 3pt shot is a swing skill that could elevate his two-way impact to another level, especially if he's competing for minutes next to Cleveland's star guard creators in Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Jefferson in theory could complement either Cavs big in Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen when on the court as a two-way play-finishing connector, providing a sound reserve option, and if his 3pt shot and perimeter mobility on defense holds, the Cavs could go supersized with Jefferson at the 3 next to the starters.

30. Dallas Mavericks (from Oklahoma City Thunder) – Flory Bidunga | C | Kansas

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) shoots against California Baptist Lancers forward Jonathan Griman (8) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a light class of bigs available, Flory Bidunga stands out for his defensive instincts and play-finishing potential at the rim.



Bidunga would provide Dallas a great shot-blocking prospect to pair with Cooper Flagg, which could help build a versatile frontcourt defense going forward.



The Mavs could look to unlock Flory's play-finishing at the rim off the creators like Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and Ebuka Okorie in this Mock Draft scenario.f