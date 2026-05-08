Memphis Grizzlies Pre-NBA Lottery Mock Draft: Lucky Break Creates a Choice
In this story:
With the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery right around the corner, Sunday May 10th on Mother's Day afternoon, the possibilities for every team still feel endless. Mothers everywhere aren't mad at you for not spending time with her to watch a mascot play the basketball lottery, they're just disappointed.
But the NBA Draft Lottery has something magical about it, like Christmas Morning while the presents are still wrapped, and the feeling of *anything can happen* is still in the air; this Sunday, the lottery ping pong balls can bounce in just about any direction, which is what makes the wait so exciting.
The Memphis Grizzlies finished the 2025-26 season with the 6th-best Draft Lottery odds, giving them a 9-9.6% chance at jumping up to each of the top 4 picks and an 8.6% chance at staying at the 6th slot. The most likely individual outcome for the Grizzlies' pick is falling back a slot or two, with a 29.7% chance at 7th and a 20.6% chance at 8th; there's also a small chance of falling to 9th at 3.7% odds, along with a 0.2% chance at slipping all the way down to 10th.
With one final roll of the Tankathon dice, how could the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery shake out for the Grizzlies and the rest of the NBA?
2026 NBA Mock Draft - First Round
Congrats to the Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, and Memphis Grizzlies for winning the 2026 NBA Draft Mock Lottery!
Here's my Memphis Grizzlies Mock Draft 1.0
and without further ado.. Memphis Grizzlies Pre-Lottery 2026 NBA Mock Draft 2.0
With the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Mock Draft, the Charlotte Hornets select...
1. Charlotte Hornets – Cameron Boozer | F | Duke
The Charlotte Hornets go from play-in darling to unfathomable lottery winner, reloading on the fly with the #1 overall pick, potentially leading the way to building an Eastern Conference powerhouse.
Charlotte couldn't ask for a better fitting potential star in Cameron Boozer, a potential generational offensive engine and the best lock to be an NBA star of any prospect.
The Hornets are a a team already thriving off threes, pace, pick-and-rolls, and rebounds, so the Hornets couldn't dream up much of a better pick-and-pop connector to grow next to their perimeter stars in LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller.
2. Sacramento Kings – AJ Dybantsa | F | Duke
The Kings add a potential face of the franchise star talent in AJ Dybantsa.
The high-flying tough shotmaking walking highlight is must-see TV.
Dybantsa's development as a decision maker and shot creator to make his team better could swing how high his ceiling goes, but the scoring will be electric along the ride.
3. Washington Wizards – Darryn Peterson | G | Kansas
The Wizards add one of the most electric players in the draft in guard Darryn Peterson.
A tough shot making walking bucket, Peterson can make any shot from anywhere, projecting to be a high impact scoring and defensive prospect.
Peterson can be a nice read-and-react playmaker; while questions about how much his playmaking lifts his team around him, his two-way impact is likely to be elite from the shooting, scoring, and defense alone.
4. Memphis Grizzlies – Caleb Wilson | F | North Carolina
Memphis is now in rebuild mode after offloading Jaren Jackson Jr. with rumors of looking to trade Ja Morant this summer. Will it be a quick rebuild, or do the Grizzlies still need more talent?
Caleb Wilson answers that as a potential high end starter with star potential as a big wing scorer and elite defender who will likely bring winning impact on both ends of the floor for his team.
Wilson joining Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells and the rest of the Grizzlies' young prospects begins to round out a formidable core going forward in Memphis.
5. Los Angeles Clippers (from Indiana) – Aday Mara | C | Michigan
What a bounce of the lottery balls for the Los Angeles Clippers – after trading away Ivica Zubac to the Pacers in a trade deadline deal where the lottery pick only stayed in Indiana in it remained in the top-4, the pick falling to 5th means the Clippers come away with a Top-5 2026 NBA Draft Pick!
There's a ton of directions the team could go here. If L.A. expects Kawhi Leonard to want to move on soon, the team could rebuild around newly acquired Darius Garland and this new pick going forward. Picking 2026 NCAA Champion Aday Mara could be the 'two timelines' answer for Los Angeles, ideally replacing Zubac's defense, rim-rolling, and playmaking down low with immediate production while bringing one of the highest ceilings of any player for winning impact.
The 7'2" Center would immediately bolster the Clippers frontcourt talent for today and tomorrow, adding a high-end two-way starter likely to have high two-way impact as a shot-blocker, play-finisher at the rim, and playmaker out of the post and short-roll, bringing a P&R partner for Garland long term and a reliable big for Kawhi to rely on next season.
6. Brooklyn Nets – Darius Acuff | G | Arkansas
The Nets are still star-hunting this summer after adding a full lineup of connectors in the last draft.
Brooklyn adds a potential star guard in Darius Acuff here who will at least be getting buckets for a while at the next level as a strong guard who uses athleticism to get to his spots, make tough shots, set up others.
Acuff's lack of defense will be a huge swing factor deciding if he adds winning impact come playoff time, but he will likely score at the NBA level with ease, and look smooth doing it, giving fans a potential star to root for development.
7. Utah Jazz – Keaton Wagler | G | Illinois
The Jazz are rebuilding around players who can knock down threes, so why not add a player who not only takes and makes threes, but creates them?
Keaton Wagler has skyrocketed up draft boards as the college season goes on for his consistent shot creation as a tall pace-pushing pull-up three shooting point guard with incredible deceleration body control that allows him to penetrate the paint, read the defense, get to his spots, and create drive-and-kick threes and look-ahead plays at the rim.
Combining Wagler's shot-creation with Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkannen, and Ace Bailey could help build out the 3pt-generating scheme of Will Hardy's and Danny Ainge's dreams.
8. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans) – Kingston Flemings | G | Houston
Swooping in on the Pelicans lottery pick this year after the massive trade last summer, the Hawks can look to add a potential longterm answer at point guard in Kingston Flemings to replace former All-Star Trae Young.
Atlanta has an exciting two-way roster of team-first players between Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Onyeka Okongwu, which Flemings should fit right into with ease.
Flemings' defensive tools separates him from most guards in this class to project to have real two-way winning impact in the playoffs; his point guard savvy is his specialty, ready-made for the NBA game. Fine-tuning the pull-up three efficiency will force defenses to respect his jumper, stretching out the scoring gravity of his downhill body control drives and high-feel decision making.
9. Dallas Mavericks – Ebuka Okorie | G | Stanford
Ebuka Okorie is a name that deserves to be mentioned as high as the rest his prospect peers, being a lottery pick sitting in plain sight.
The Stanford guard is a natural point with a special combination of acceleration, body control, handle, vision, and jumper to get to any spot, make any shot, or find teammates on a dot. Okorie has one of the best turnover rates of any high usage scoring creator in recent memory, highlighting his all around scoring versatility, impressive finishing flashes, and overall decision making in his ability to get to the rack and create for the team without turning it over.
With defensive instincts and special advantage creation abilities, Okorie has a legitimate chance to have the highest All-NBA ceiling of any guard in this class if he's able to continue developing his game as a self-creating walking bucket sniper who creates advantages, open looks for teammates, and hits tough shots consistently. Okorie probably couldn't ask for a better mentor to master the art of his particular game than learning behind Kyrie Irving in Dallas.
10. Chicago Bulls – Mikel Brown Jr | G | Louisville
Mikel Brown Jr. looks like one of the premier 3pt shooting point guards of the draft class.
As new Bulls GM Bryson Graham says the team is in a 'rebuilding' phase, Chicago adding Brown brings one of the best available talents into the building, a potentially electrifying entertaining talent as a deep jump shooter who finds open shooters.
The defense could limit his long-term two-way impact, but all it takes for any of these guards to overcome one-way impact is nuclear all-star or better offensive impact; sound easy enough?
11. Milwaukee Bucks – Labaron Philon Jr. | G | Alabama
LaBaron Philon is an impressive development story out of Alabama, showcasing his defensive hustle tenacity in year one and his on-ball skills in year two, Philon is a walking hustle play and one of the most complete guards in this class.
Whether it be making a deflection, pushing the pace, finding an open teammate, or scoring when his team needs it, Philon helps his teams compete as a winning player with winning habits.
Milwaukee adding Philon brings in a potential star two-way guard to build an offense around as a versatile scorer, shot creator, and plus-defender, which gives fans hope to potentially find a star long-term and someone to compete right away to entice superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to stick around and play for new coach Taylor Jenkins.
12. Golden State Warriors – Yaxel Lendeborg | F/C | Michigan
Yaxel Lendborg is the ultimate connective play-finisher of the draft, and possibly the ideal player type to be paired with an offensive engine scoring creator with the shooting gravity of a Steph Curry; the two could create a sum of its parts that makes each other even more dangerous than on their own, like Steph's relationship with Draymond or Jokic with Aaron Gordon.
Lendeborg is a great playmaker, a sound play-finisher, a developed 3pt shooter, a versatile big wing frontcourt defender.
His two-way versatility is a great bet to be one of the best winning impact players from the draft no matter who he plays next to, while flanking Chef Curry with his two-way versatility is how to keep the chef's cupboard full a bit longer.
13. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers) – Brayden Burries | G | Arizona
The Thunder can't help but add good two-way players to their team.
Brayden Burries projects to be good to great in many areas, a capable two-way starter with an all-around team-first game as a potential scorer, shooter, defender.
While his ceiling may not be quite as starry as all these high-profile guards in the lottery, his complete game could lift his floor above the ones who don't make it, and normally the prospects billed high-floor turn out to bring higher two-way impact closer to tough shot making scoring stars due to the sum of their parts.
14. Miami Heat – Christian Anderson | G | Texas Tech
Miami is looking for lottery talent after missing the playoffs, and this draft class is deep enough to supply it deep into the first round, unless everyone keeps bailing for the 2027 draft class, where there stock is likely 5+ spots higher just by default of not being in this all-time 2026 class.
Christian Anderson looks to be a steady two-way point guard with a mean pull-up three who fits Heat Culture with his toughness and team-first play.
Anderson's playmaking could unlock the rest of Miami's roster of star scorers, play-finishers, and secondary creators in Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, Kel'el Ware.
This is another, better way the draft could go for the Heat.
15. Chicago Bulls (from Portland Trail Blazers) – Chris Cenac Jr. | F/C | Houston
The Bulls are hunting for stars, and Chris Cenac Jr. brings one of the highest upsides left in the draft class with a strong base of NBA skills to build around.
Cenac may have the best rebounding instincts in the class, helping create second chance opportunities for threes for the Bulls and Mikel Brown Jr., who Cenac also offers a natural pick-and-pop partner to build chemistry with due to his midrange jump shot that he's begun to expand to three.
Chicago will figure out which young talent gels together longterm, with Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue still offering intriguing potential, and a slew of shooting guards to see who fits best. Adding Brown and Cenac provides to impressive young pieces to consider building around with the team invested in their young prospect's development success for the team's long-term success.
16. Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix Suns) – Nate Ament | F | Tennessee
The Grizzlies add local college star Nate Ament from Tennessee to a frontcourt full of talent that could end quite versatile by the end of this simulated draft.
After adding Caleb Wilson earlier in this mock, already featuring Edey and Coward, Ament would have less pressure to produce right away and hopefully be allowed to play through mistakes while aiming to make team-first plays, develop his playmaking for this roster of playfinishers, splash open threes, chase helpside blocks, and crash the glass.
There's plenty of room for Ament to improve his game long-term to reach his potential, like finishing at the rim, but he could unlock real two-way impact in the right role with the right setting around him.
17. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Philadelphia 76ers) – Dailyn Swain | G | Texas
Oklahoma City adding Dailyn Swain helps them continue to build out multiple All-Defensive lineups at once.
The Texas guard developed into one of the best downhill ball-handlers in the college ranks, an elite ISO scorer via efficiency on low volume, and has proven himself as plus-defender who can make the three and will turn up good shots for great ones.
Swain gives the Thunder another potential high-floor two-way team-first player to add to its depth with a player with a rare skillset to develop self-creating tough shotmaking scoring upside.
18. Charlotte Hornets (from Orlando Magic) – Karim Lopez | F | New Zealand Breakers
Lopez impresses scouts with his NBA size, length, and potentiual.
Being the top overseas-based player in the international class could help his predraft process, as teams already like his frame and all-around game, via ESPN.
The Hornets already won the lottery with Boozer at power forward in this mock; Charlotte could look to boost its frontcourt with more versatility after finding two diverse options at center last season in Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner.
19. Toronto Raptors – Cameron Carr | G | Baylor
The Raptors could look to add more talent to the backcourt after loading up at Forward last summer, though they could also address the center position with this pick.
If they go guard in a light class of bigs, Cameron Carr is arguably the best talent available, a bonafide first round pick NBA athlete and scoring prospect.
Carr helps round out Toronto's halfcourt offense and beefs up their already deadly transition attack.
20. San Antonio Spurs – (from Atlanta Hawks) – Hannes Steinbach | F/C | Washington
Hannes Steinbach offers a relatively safer draft profile for a Spurs team already loaded with stars looking to round out its rotation of versatile bench depth.
Steinbach bring a more traditional big man skill set, doing the dirty work down low, with some modern touch to his game to give evaluators hope of a rotation-level big surfacing to the next level.
Experimenting with different lineup combos around Victor Wembanyama could prove fruitful for the franchise down the line, and with San Antonio full of guards and perimeter scorers, finding someone to help with the dirty work down low could make everyone's life a bit easier.
21. Detroit Pistons (from Minnesota Timberwolves) – Bennett Stirtz | G | Iowa
Bennett Stirtz continues to fly up draft boards in back-to-back seasons after impressing everyone at every stop.
A pick-and-roll maestro, Stirtz can operate team-first halfcourt offense, creating a good look for himself or the team consistently, using masterful body control, handles, and playmaking vision to get to his middy, kickout to shooters, draw fouls and finish at the rim.
Detroit could use a secondary creator alongside Cade Cunningham who can help create advantages for each other, adding Stritz does that while providing a back up point guard option to run the show without sacrificing offensive identity when Cade is resting up on the bench.
22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Houston Rockets) – Allen Graves | F | Santa Clara
Allen Graves is one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft class. He is one of many names who could see his stock rise even further by staying in school, but with his draft stock already fringing on seeing his name called in the lottery, this opportunity to go pro now could be too good to pass up.
Graves is an analytical darling whose stats jump off the page in winning impact (BPM) along with numbers that reflect high two-way feel and team-first decision making, like offensive rebounds (OREB%) and steals (STL%) showing instincts and anticipation, positive shooting indicators in (3PA, 3P%, FT%), and assist-to-turnover ratio (A/TO) showing team-first risk-averse decision-making.
Daryl Morey is known for star-hunting using analytics to find potential diamonds in the rough; Graves looks more and more like the diamond sitting in the rocky back half of the first round every day.
23. Atlanta Hawks (from Cleveland Cavaliers) – Morez Johnson | F/C | Michigan
A big ball of energy, Morez Johnson can be a perimeter pest at forward who guards on the perimeter but also does some dirty work roles traditionally filled by the big down low.
The Hawks added a big name point guard prospect earlier in this Mock Draft in Kingston Flemings, so bringing in Morez helps round out the frontcourt with more complementary two-way versatility.
This reigning champ out of Michigan adds a destructive defensive force and strong play-finisher at the rim to complement Atlanta's frontcourt of Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Asa Newell.
24. New York Knicks – Meleek Thomas | G | Arkansas
Meleek Thomas was born to play under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.
Thomas is a show-stopping walking bucket with effective flare handles and passing chops that make him an exciting watch for fans. A tough shotmaking guard and sound read-and-react shot-creator, Meleek combines high-flying athleticism and anticipation to jump passing lanes for steals, which normally could lean towards gambling, but may be effective forcing turnovers next to the Knicks big wing defenders and hustle guys in McBride, Hart, Anunoby, Bridges, Robinson.
Meleek gives the Knicks another outlet to score in the halfcourt to their already contending team, a fun sixth man streaky scorer option who could elevate to starter if he fine tunes his team-first feel.
25. Los Angeles Lakers – Jayden Quaintance | F/C | Kentucky
While on a longer postseason run than expected, the Lakers are desperate for some defense, and they might just luck into one of the premier defensive prospects falling to them late in the first.
Jayden Quaintance has shown incredible defensive instincts, anticipation, active hands and mobility as a walking deflection turnover-forcing machine, a shot-blocker and steal-snagger at heart.
What role Quaintance will fill on the offensive end will determine how he stays on the court, but with a pick-and-roll partner like Luka Doncic, the point forward tide that lifts all lob threat boats, the Lakers might be able to turn this incredible defender and raw play-finisher into one of the premier two-way 4/5s around the league by asking him to protect the rim, run the floor, and roll hard to the rack.
26. Denver Nuggets – Tyler Tanner | G | Vanderbilt
Nikola Jokic addressed the team's situation after his first round exit, saying they weren't good enough.
With Denver needing an infusion in talent, look no further than one of the most talented players in the draft, Tyler Tanner; the steal-forcing gym-jumping-out-of guard from Vanderbilt.
Tanner overcomes his 6-foot-flat listed height with otherworldly athleticism, next-level anticipation, and two-way feel for the game, freeing him to fly out of nowhere to force turnovers, push the pace with ease, and throw down the highlight jam for pick-six swings like his life depends on it.
Tanner could provide a unique pairing with Jokic in the 2-man game, especially if he fine-tunes that pull-up jumper, potentially making their offense even more dynamic than it already it is, while being a pest on the defensive end who projects to provide two-way impact with talented individual upside.
27. Boston Celtics – Amari Allen | F | Alabama
Boston looks to reload here with Amari Allen, a modern wing with two-way upside.
Allen's style of play should fit in with nearly any team at the next level as a plus defender, sound playmaker, and capable outside shooter who makes winning plays.
If Boston can untap Allen's 3pt shot with more consistency, he'll fit right into their system as a plug-and-play wing they can count on to play next to a star or replace a star in any lineup.
28. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit Pistons) – Isaiah Evans | G | Duke
Even in the middle of a deep playoff run, the Minnesota Timberwolves could always sharpen their sword.
Picking up an NBA athlete like Isaiah Evans at this point in the draft is a a steal for whichever team lands him around this projected range, because he so clearly will be a great role player right away while having some legit on-ball bounce to believe in.
Evans is a money catch-and-shoot 3pt threat who counters with aggressive drives off pumpfakes when attacking closeouts; combine that with Evans versatile perimeter defense, and his two-way role becomes clear on any team, especially in Minnesota where they need someone to hit open shots from deep and at the rim after Anthony Edwards draws doubles or Julius Randle creates advantages.
29. Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio Spurs) – Joshua Jefferson | F | Iowa State
Joshua Jefferson brings a strong all-around game at forward with a high-floor to be a good basketball player quickly at the next level.
While his upside might not be as flashy as others, Jefferson projects to be a great defensive big wing who does a little bit of everything as a rebounder, passer, scorer, and capable 3pt shooter.
His C&S 3pt shot is a swing skill that could elevate his two-way impact to another level, especially if he's competing for minutes next to Cleveland's star guard creators in Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Jefferson in theory could complement either Cavs big in Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen when on the court as a two-way play-finishing connector, providing a sound reserve option, and if his 3pt shot and perimeter mobility on defense holds, the Cavs could go supersized with Jefferson at the 3 next to the starters.
30. Dallas Mavericks (from Oklahoma City Thunder) – Flory Bidunga | C | Kansas
In a light class of bigs available, Flory Bidunga stands out for his defensive instincts and play-finishing potential at the rim.
Bidunga would provide Dallas a great shot-blocking prospect to pair with Cooper Flagg, which could help build a versatile frontcourt defense going forward.
The Mavs could look to unlock Flory's play-finishing at the rim off the creators like Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and Ebuka Okorie in this Mock Draft scenario.f
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK