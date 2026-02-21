Memphis Grizzlies-Miami Heat Injury Update: Multiple players' status now up in the air
In this story:
The Memphis Grizzlies announced that Cedric Coward (knee) will not be available for Saturday night's game against the Miami Heat, while Walter Clayton Jr. (calf) and Kyle Anderson (knee) were both listed as questionable.
Additionally, guards Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. will both be available to play after both sat out against the Utah Jazz last night due to injury management.
For the Heat, Tyler Herro (ribs) and Norman Powell (illness) are both probable to play, while Davion Mitchell (illness) was listed as doubtful to play, with Dru Smith (calf) and Nikola Jovic (back) both listed as questionable.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ty Jerome: Available - Calf Injury Management
Cedric Coward: Out - Knee
Walter Clayton Jr.: Questionable - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Available - Toe Injury Management
Kyle Anderson: Questionable - Knee
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Probable - Ribs
Norman Powell: Probable - Illness
Davion Mitchell: Doubtful - Illness
Dru Smith: Questionable - Calf
Nikola Jovic: Questionable - Back
Trevor Keels: Available - G League
Jahmir Young: Out - G League
Vlad Goldin: Out - G League
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Feb. 21, 8:00 p.m. CST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Sun (Miami)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (21-33) and Miami Heat (30-27) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 32-point, 146-114, win in Memphis on October 24. The Grizzlies are 27-31 all-time versus the Heat during the regular season, including 15-14 in home games and 12-17 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Jahmai Mashack
G Jaylen Wells
C Lawson Lovering
F GG Jackson
F Taylor Hendricks
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +11.5 (-108), Heat -11.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +425, Heat -575
Total points scored: 236.5 (over -112, under -108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo after their win over the Utah Jazz: "I thought we were the more consistent team, consistent effort. Execution was very bad to start the game from us, was kind of understandable with the roles that we had out there and the little break, but I thought, especially second half, our defense stepped up a lot, created some transition opportunities and, overall, won the possession game and created better quality works and deserved to win."
MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES
Ja Morant returning to Grizzlies lineup after All-Star break looks inevitable
Adam Silver's Idea Would Eliminate the Grizzlies Future Draft Picks
Good news for Memphis Grizzlies in commissioner's message
3 Things for the Memphis Grizzlies to Prioritize After All-Star Break
The Memphis Grizzlies are losing the war within
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket