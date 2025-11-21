Some green shoots for struggling Grizzlies?

Little has gone according to positive plan for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season.

Ja Morant was in the worst shooting slump of his life prior to the calf injury that is sidelining the point guard for a couple of weeks -- to say nothing of all the off-the-court swirl surrounding him.

Jaren Jackson Jr., he of the $240 million extension, hasn't played to nearly that level.

Brandon Clarke, a bench big, remains out for a while, and offseason acquisition Ty Jerome hasn't been available to contribute to a backcourt that's missing the traded Desmond Bane.

Tuomas Iisalo, in his first full season as coach, seems to be struggling to connect with his stars and has not broken through against good teams or down the stretch of tight games.

So why should there be any optimism at all?

1. The West isn't what was expected

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For season after season, the West has lapped the East, especially in terms of its depth of .500-plus teams. Not this season so far. The Grizzlies, at 5-11, enter Friday's play just one game behind Portland for the last play-in spot. They're ahead of the Clippers, Mavericks, Kings and Pelicans, after many had the Clippers and Mavericks as West homecourt playoff contenders. One good run and the Grizzlies could pass the Trail Blazers and Jazz, among others, and maybe even the Suns if they slip from their surprisingly good start. The conference is top-heavy like never before.

2. No cause to be Coward-ly

David Richard-Imagn Images

Even on a minutes restriction, rookie Cedric Coward had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists in a win against Sacramento as he continues to make his Rookie of the Year case. He has appeared ready to play from the start, and Draymond Green has even compared him to a young Kawhi Leonard. As there's less chaos around him, he should only get better.

Cedric Coward looks like he can hit movement threes in his sleep



Just a silly combination of NBA readiness while still clearly having a lot more upside to tap into pic.twitter.com/1Q3FE4w7NK — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) November 21, 2025

3. Edey starting to eat

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies could use a few more rebounds -- Zach Edey has only four against the Kings. But he did make all seven of his shots, and his presence has been felt since his return from injury. He clearly has a connection with Vince Williams, who had 15 assists filling in for Morant. Who knows when we will finally see Jackson Jr., Morant, Edey and Coward all playing significant minutes together, but that has the makings of a more competitive team, provided all can get their minds and bodies right.