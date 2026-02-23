The Memphis Grizzlies Best Contract this Season and Moving Forward

If there is one thing you can't question in Memphis. It's Zach Kleiman's eye for talent. Zach Edey, GG Jackson Jr, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, and many more.

The way this season has went, with all the injuries, the trade of Jaren Jackson Jr. and ultimately the losses. The Grizzlies young talent has had the chance to showcase their skills, which actually makes this exercise quite difficult.

The Grizzlies best contract based on value and production.

3 Things for the Memphis Grizzlies to Prioritize After All-Star Break

Crossing the top guys off the list is easy for Memphis this season, it's not Morant, it's not Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Clarke, Aldama. None of these guys have played up to their contracts value.

But as you go further down the list, to the young guys, Coward, Wells, Edey, their contracts are all cheap, they are all playing above their value based on games played, minutes per game, and production.

But one guy stands out above all.

Cam Spencer

I could have went with the rookie Cedric Coward, but the advanced metrics point so much more in Spencer's favor. Spencer is making $2.5 million dollars and is under contract through 2028/2029. He currently is averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists a night while shooting 44% from three, and 93.3% from the line.

He is in the 98th percentile in true shooting percentage, real shooting percentage, and is leading the Grizzlies in win shares, accumulating 4.2 this season, the next closest is Jock Landale who is no longer on the team at 2.9.

Good news for Memphis Grizzlies in commissioner's message

Cam Spencer recorded his 5th double-double of this season on 10 assists with 0 turnovers against the Utah Jazz:



10 PTS

10 AS

3-5 FG

1-2 3-FG

3-3 FT

3 REB

21 MIN



Grizzlies 123 Jazz 114 pic.twitter.com/fEV22nEcgK — Huskies in the Pros (@HuskyPros) February 21, 2026

In terms of value, based on his contract and production Spencer sticks out. But the other positive is his growth from last season. Not only his increase in minutes, but the increase in efficiency in all facets of the game. He has been better from three, and from two. He has stepped up and developed a good feel in the passing department, and has been just another hit by Zach Kleiman.

The next step is for Spencer to improve as a defender, but for now, he needs to keep capitalizing on his role and the opportunity he will continue to get on this middling Grizzlies squad.

Spencer was a second round pick, and has made the most out of every opportunity, so much so to be the Grizzlies most valuable contract this season.

For More Grizzlies News