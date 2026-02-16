3 Things for the Memphis Grizzlies to Prioritize After All-Star Break

This has been a turbulent season for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Ja Morant suspension.... and trade discussions.

Zach Edey in... and out again.

A franchise pillar, Jaren Jackson Jr. shipped to Utah, and then shut down.

Now, as the post-All Star break period starts, the Grizzlies stand 11th in the West, not in the play-in but not in ideal lottery position either. It will be difficult to catch the Los Angeles Clippers, while currently 5.5 games behind, even if the Clippers have gutted the roster around Kawhi Leonard, who could be shut down at any time. And it will be difficult to fall much further to pick up lottery balls, with the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz already in better position for that and both intent on any tanking the NBA lets them do without penalty.

In actuality, the Grizzlies would be best off with a simulation of the rest of the season, just to get to the draft and the offseason pivoting.

So what can be accomplished?

Here are three things....

1. Find your guards for going forward

Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Since it doesn't seem likely that Morant will linger in Memphis long-term, even if he does get back on the court at some point this season, the Grizzlies need to sort out their guard group for the future. The wait for Ty Jerome has been worth it, since the acquisition from Cleveland has finally returned from injury. Cam Spencer has made 14 starts and is shooting nearly 45 percent from three-point range overall. And now the Grizzlies have brought in Utah's most recent first-round pick, Walter Clayton Jr., who showed scoring and leadership ability at the University of Florida. They will be joined soon by Scotty Pippen Jr., at some point. Who's the long-term starter? And how will that be affected by Morant's availability?

2. Continuing progress from Cedric Coward

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This has already been a successful rookie season, as the rookie carried a 13.3 scoring average into the All-Star break. He couldn't participate in the Rising Stars challenge due to a minor injury, but the rest of the season should pivot to giving him more responsibility, since he's the one player with the upside to be a franchise-changer alongside Edey.

3. Decide on the coach

Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

This hasn't been the smoothest ride so far for Taylor Jenkins's successor, Tuomas Iisalo. While he gets some grace because of all the injuries and inconsistency of availability, he's also not really shown he can get Memphis to raise its level against good teams, and his unorthodox rotations are a source of controversy. The rebuild may buy him more time, but how much? The young players must continue to show progress.